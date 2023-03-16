Sligo native Johnny Kenny named in Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad

Johnny Kenny celebrates as he scores for Shamrock Rovers in the defeat to Derry City. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Riverstown native Johnny Kenny has been named in the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad for an upcoming friendly against Iceland.

The 19-year-old is currently on a season long loan with Shamrock Rovers from parent club Celtic.

Kenny has netted one goal so far in five opening games, with Stephen Bradley’s side yet to win a game in this campaign.

The former Sligo Rovers man has started three games so far this season, and has done enough to attract the attention of Irish Under 21 manager Jim Crawford.

Ireland will take on Iceland on Sunday, March 26th at Turner’s Cross in Cork. Kick off is at 4pm and the game will be live on LOITV.