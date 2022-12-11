Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer League calls off all games this weekend due to weather

MCR are top of the table going into the new year. All junior soccer games were postponed this weekend due to the weather. Pic: Donal Hackett.

There will be no more junior soccer games in 2022 after this weekend’s games fell victim to the weather.

Notice was sent to all clubs on Friday that due to the severe weather warnings in place, a blanket call off was now in place, and the season would resume in January.

This was due to not only the fact that pitches would likely be frozen, but conditions would also be hazardous on roads and so a decision was made to postpone all games.

MCR currently lead the way having won every single one of their opening 12 games this season.