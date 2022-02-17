Sligo

Showgrounds to undergo pitch inspection ahead of season opener

Sligo Rovers take on Bohemian at 7.45 on Saturday evening.

The Showgrounds. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jessica Farry

The FAI has announced that The Showgrounds will undergo a pitch inspection on Saturday morning ahead of the opening game of the season against Bohemian.

The pitch inspection will take place at 10am.

A status orange snow warning has been issued for the county for Friday, as Storm Eunice is expected to bring heavy snow and sleet.

The pitch at The Showgrounds has been dug up during pre-season friendlies, with the ground looking soft.

Finn Park will undergo a pitch inspection at 10am on Friday morning ahead of Finn Harps versus Drogheda United, with Donegal also under a status orange snow warning.

Bray Wanderers’ ground the Carlisle Grounds will also be inspected on Friday morning as a result of the weather forecast.

Schools in the county are closed tomorrow (Friday) due to the status orange snow warning.

A red storm warning has been issued for counties Cork and Kerry.

