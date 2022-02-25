Rovers up and running with impressive win over Pats

Aidan Keena celebrates as he scores his first goal for Sligo Rovers. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Colm Horgan celebrates as he gives Sligo Rovers the lead. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign got up and running in fine fashion with a 2-1 win over St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday night.

Colm Horgan gave Rovers the lead in the first-half, with the impressive Aidan Keena doubling Rovers’ lead later in the second-half.

Tunde Owolabi halved the deficit with just eight minutes on the clock, but Rovers held out.

The postponement of the scheduled opening round game against Bohemian due to weather conditions last Saturday meant that tonight’s game at Richmond Park was Rovers’ first of the season.

Their opponents, managed by former Rovers defender Tim Clancy, recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Shelbourne in their opening game last weekend.

New signings Nando Pijnaker, Will Fitzgerald, Karl O’Sullivan and Aidan Keena all made their debuts for the Bit O’Red, while Jordan Hamilton, Max Mata and Paddy Kirk had to make do with a place on the bench.

Pats were favourites coming into this encounter, tipped by many to challenge Shamrock Rovers for league glory this season.

The visitors had an early shout for a penalty waved away when Keena went down in the box, with referee Ben Connolly booking the Mullingar man for his troubles.

The centre back partnership of Pijnaker and Garry Buckley was kept busy for the opening ten minutes, with the duo kept on their toes by the lively Pats attack.

The New Zealand defender had to make an important headed clearance to keep out a dangerous Mark Doyle effort.

A stunning effort from Keena looked like it was headed for the back of the net, but it somehow smacked the crossbar, before close range efforts from O’Sullivan and Fitzgerald were somehow kept out.

Rovers netminder Ed McGinty had to come well off his line to claim Eoin Doyle’s cross from the right.

Had former Rovers striker Doyle got his head on the head of an inviting ball into the box, he could well have put the Dubliners ahead, but he couldn’t connect with the pass.

Keena tried to hook the ball over West Ham loanee Joseph Anang, but the youngster just got enough to it to deny Rovers the lead.

While the Saints certainly had more of the ball in the first-half, it was Rovers who looked more dangerous.

On 40 minutes, Liam Buckley’s side took the lead. A sublime ball from the right by Adam McDonnell fell nicely for the onrushing Colm Horgan who forced it past Anang at an awkward angle, scoring his first goal for the club and Rovers’ first of the season.

Fitzgerald dragged his effort wide of Anang’s goal shortly after the re-start, before the Saints had a couple of opportunities of their own.

Eoin Doyle shot at goal as he turned to face McGinty, with the Rovers keeper able to get behind it to make the save, before Billy King charged down on goal but could only send his effort straight into the hands of the Rovers netminder.

Mark Doyle glanced King’s free straight into the hands of a grateful McGinty, before Rovers put the hosts under a sustained period of pressure.

Keena’s close range effort trickled wide, before Fitzgerald forced a close range save from Anang.

Seconds later, Anang was on his toes again, first as Keena’s header was just slightly off target and again as the Mullingar native’s powerful effort was palmed wide.

Keena, who was superb in his first appearance for the Bit O’Red, scored the goal his evening deserved on 78 minutes.

Keena charged down on goal after a lovely ball over the top, and with a welcome deflection his effort beat Anang to double Rovers’ lead.

Plastic bottles were flung on the pitch as Rovers celebrated their goal in front of the home fans, who were celebrating themselves just three minutes later.

Substitute Tunde Owolabi fired into the back of the net at close range to give his side a lifeline heading into the last eight minutes.

Rovers had a bit of defending to do for the closing stages, with McGinty getting his body in the way of a Pats effort on 90 minutes, as the Inchicore side tried desperately to get a late, late draw.

Jack Scott his the crossbar in injury time, as Rovers survived an onslaught to open up their 2022 campaign with a victory.

Liam Buckley’s side travel to Derry on Friday night to take on the Candystripes at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

St. Patrick's Athletic: Joseph Anang, Jack Scott, James Abankwah, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin, Jamie Lennon (Tunde Owolabi, 71), Chris Forrester, Mark Doyle, Darragh Burns, Billy King (Adam Murphy, 85), Eoin Doyle.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Nando Pijnaker, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Will Fitzgerald, Greg Bolger, Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan (David Cawley, 72), Karl O'Sullivan (Mark Byrne, 79), Aidan Keena (Max Mata, 88).

Referee: Ben Connolly.