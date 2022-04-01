Rovers suffer shock defeat to Shelbourne, ending unbeaten start

Sligo Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season came to a surprise end at The Showgrounds on Friday night as they were beaten 1-0 by Shelbourne – the Dubliners’ second win of the season.

The Bit O’Red hadn’t lost in their opening six games, but fell to a defeat in what was a below par performance.

Dan Carr’s first-half penalty was enough to separate the two sides on what was a disappointing night for the hosts.

Rovers came into this game as one of the league’s in-form teams, unbeaten in their opening six in the 2022 campaign.

Having drawn 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in their last game before the pre-season break, manager Liam Buckley wanted his side to carry that form through the break as the Bit O’Red face into a busy 11 days.

After tonight’s game against the Dubliners, Rovers take on Bohemian at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night, followed by UCD at The Showgrounds the following Saturday.

Rovers’ opponents, Shelbourne, have picked up one win so far this season, losing 3-1 to Finn Harps in their last day out.

Shels, who earned promotion from the First Division at the end of the 2021 campaign, came to The Showgrounds hoping to pull off a shock result.

Liam Buckley made four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers before the break; Shane Blaney, Colm Hordan, Robbie McCourt and David Cawley came into the team in place of Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk, Niall Morahan and Lewis Banks.

Damien Duff also shuffled his pack; Brendan Clarke, the former Rovers man came into the starting team, as did Aodh Dervin and Shane Farrell.

Lewis Webb and Sean Boyd dropped to the bench, while Brian McManus missed out.

The Dubliners have had their critics so far this season, but they started the brightest of the two sides.

Damien Duff’s side were causing more problems for Rovers than the other way round, with Ed McGinty kept on his toes for the first-half, while Brendan Clarke in the Shels goals was probably feeling the cold.

Aaron O’Driscoll and Shane Farrell, alongside JR Wilson on the right were causing problems for the Rovers rearguard.

The Drumcondra side had Rovers pinned in their own half for large periods of the first-half, with the Bit O’Red struggling to find their feet.

Adam McDonnell’s free-kick forced a save from Clarke in the Shels goals, before the visitors took a deserved lead.

Referee Ray Matthews pointed to the spot after Conor Kane was brought down in the box by Karl O’Sullivan.

Dan Carr sent Ed McGinty the wrong way, to score his first goal of the season, putting Shels ahead before the break.

Luke Byrne had to deflect Robbie McCourt’s ball wide, before Shane Blaney’s free-kick fell perfectly into the arms of Brendan Clarke in the Shels goals.

Rovers’ chances suffered a blow just before half-time when player of the month Aidan Keena suffered an injury and was forced off, replaced by Max Mata.

There certainly was more urgency about Rovers in the second-half, David Cawley couldn’t connect with a loose ball that landed in front of him, before a corner hit the post before being cleared.

Shelbourne defended with intent and were not going to let this one slip. Brendan Clarke, former Rovers goalkeeper, was in inspired form in the Shels nets, saving superbly twice from Seamas Keogh efforts to deny Rovers an equaliser.

Kyle O’Connor had a golden opportunity to extend his side’s lead in the dying moments as he burst forward, before hesitating, allowing Garry Buckley the time to catch up with him.

A disappointing night for Liam Buckley’s side, who can recover quickly as they prepare to host Bohemian at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt (Paddy Kirk 58); Adam McDonnell, David Cawley; Will Fitzgerald (Seamas Keogh 58), Karl O'Sullivan (Greg Bolger 58); Jordan Hamilton (Mark Byrne 78); Aidan Keena (Max Mata 45+1).

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Luke Byrne, Aaron O’Driscoll, Kameron Ledwidge, Conor Kane; Mark Coyle, Aodh Dervin, John Wilson; Jordan McEneff (Kyle O’Connor 81), Shane Farrell (Sean Boyd 63); Dan Carr (Stan Anaebonam 90).

Referee: Ray Matthews