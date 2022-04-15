Rovers suffer a third defeat in four games

Garry Buckley of Sligo Rovers after his side's defeat in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers players pose for a team photograph while holding a pride flag, paying tribute to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who both lost their lives tragically this week. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers suffered a third defeat in their last four games, as they were beaten 2-1 by Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Patrick Hoban netted to put the Lilywhites ahead, before Daniel Kelly made it 2-0.

Max Mata pulled one back late on for Rovers, but the Bit O’Red couldn’t do enough to rescue a point late on.

In what has been an horrific week for the Sligo community, Sligo Rovers players paid tribute to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who both lost their lives in tragic circumstances earlier this week.

Liam Buckley’s side have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, losing two of their last three games and drawing with UCD last weekend.

But the Bit O’Red travelled to Oriel Park on Friday night yet to pick up a defeat on the road.

In their four games away from home before travelling to Dundalk, the Bit O’Red won two and drew two on the road.

The Lilywhites were just one point before Rovers before their meeting, and had lost just one game so far this season.

The Louth side had only won two games, and head-coach Stephen O’Donnel would be hoping that his side can start turning draws into wins - the Lilywhites have drawn 6 of their opening 9 games.

Buckley made two changes to his side that came from behind to draw 2-2 with UCD last weekend.

Robbie McCourt and Jordan Hamilton both sat this one out through injuries, with Paddy Kirk and Aidan Keena coming into the starting 11 – a first appearance for Keena since he picked up a calf injury in the defeat to Shelbourne.

Daniel Kelly had two bites of the cherry in the first 20 minutes. First, his header went wide of the post before his effort from a Greg Sloggett ball forced Ed McGinty into a double save to try and keep Rovers in the game.

Keena and Mata both had half chances in the early stages, with Nathan Shepperd forced into two convincing saves to deny the Bit O’Red.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 35 minutes, with Rovers left to rue their missed opportunities.

Steven Bradley’s cross from the right was palmed into the path of Hoban unintentionally by Ed McGinty.

Hoban needed no invitation and finished with precision past the Rovers net-minder to put Dundalk ahead.

Nine minutes later, it was 2-0 to the hosts.

A lovely pass from Steven Bradley after he won possession in the middle of the park found Kelly, who beat McGinty in a one-on-one to give Rovers a tricky task for the second half.

That second goal will have felt like a kick in the teeth for Liam Buckley and his players, and the Rovers boss made two changes at half-time with Greg Bolger and Aidan Keena giving way for Niall Morahan and David Cawley.

The hosts limited Rovers to few chances after the re-start, knowing that the three points were in their hands if they could hold on.

Cawley’s effort was well held by Shepperd in the Dundalk goals shortly after the hour mark, before Will Fitzgerald had a goal chalked off for offside.

Trailing 2-0 going into the dying moments, Rovers kept the pressure on the hosts trying to desperately get something from this game.

Mata’s header was off target following a cross from substitute Mark Byrne, before Mata struck.

Mata, who scored twice against UCD last weekend, nodded Paddy Kirk’s long throw in past Shepperd, to give Rovers a boost for the closing minutes.

Kirk’s well off target shot on 92 minutes was as close as the Bit O’Red would come to securing an equaliser.

It’s another disappointing result for Liam Buckley and his players, who have not won a game since beating Finn Harps 3-1 at The Showgrounds on March 14th – since then they have suffered three defeats and picked up draws.

Rovers travel to Finn Park on Monday to take on a Finn Harps side who drew 2-2 with Bohemian on Friday night – scoring a late equaliser with just 9 men on the pitch.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Mark Connolly, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy, Lewis Macari; Steven Bradley, Robbie Benson (Joe Adams 20), Greg Sloggett (Sam Bone 81), Dan Williams (Paul Doyle 60); Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly (John Martin 81).

Sligo Rovers: Edward McGinty; Lewis Banks, Patrick Kirk, Nando Pijnaker; Garry Buckley, Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan 46), Adam McDonnell, Karl O'Sullivan (Mark Byrne 79); William Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena (David Cawley 46), Max Mata.

Referee: Neil Doyle.