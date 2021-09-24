Rovers stunned as Dundalk run riot

Sean Murray of Dundalk shoots to score his side's first goal past Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It was a game that most felt Sligo Rovers needed to win to keep hold of third place as the league enters the final series of games.

But Dundalk clearly had other plans, as an utterly dominant performance from the Louth side saw them ease to a 4-1 victory over a Rovers side that was without a number of key figures.

Sean Murray’s strike on 12 minutes put the home side ahead, with Kenny equalising two minutes later.

Murray gave his side the lead again on 20 minutes, with a second half own goal from John Mahon and a late late strike from Patrick Hoban sealing the points for Dundalk on what was a miserable evening for the Bit O’Red.

Liam Buckley knew coming into this game that he would have to plan without defender Garry Buckley who served a one game suspension, while midfielder Greg Bolger was injured.

There was no David Cawley or Robbie McCourt with the club later confirming on Twitter that the pair were unavailable.

Rovers were defeated in their last league outing, suffering a 1-0 defeat to the league leaders Shamrock Rovers, having won their two previous games.

Three points were the aim as Rovers headed east for this encounter, particularly with Derry City and Bohemian getting closer to third spot.

Derry were six points behind Buckley’s men before tonight’s games, while Bohs were seven points behind with two games in hand.

To their credit, Dundalk showed glimpses of their old selves in their meeting with Rovers at The Showgrounds a couple of weeks ago, despite losing in the end.

Vinny Perth has had to contend with a Covid-19 outbreak and what he described as another illness on top of that.

Perth has also had a severely depleted squad in recent weeks with six players missing through injury.

The hosts started well on this occasion, and went ahead with 12 minutes on the clock. A cross from Sami Ben Amar was deflected into the path of Murray who poked it past McGinty to put his side ahead.

Rovers were back on level terms just two minutes later. A perfectly weighted ball from Niall Morahan over the top was well held by Kenny who was under pressure. The 18-year-old kept his composure to neatly beat Peter Cherrie from close range.

As both sides battled to get a grip on this game, Dundalk went ahead or a second time on 20 minutes with Murray netting his second of the game.

Hoban’s initial shot was well blocked by Lewis Banks, but Murray was on hand to finish to tuck the follow up into the back of the net.

Rovers, in truth, failed to trouble the hosts as much as Buckley would have hoped having gone behind a second time.

McGinty had to be alert to ensure his side didn’t go further behind before half-time, as Dundalk smelt blood and were clearly enjoying themselves having endured a difficult season which has seen them somehow battling relegation.

It should have been 3-1 just after the hour mark. Hoban kept under and held off John Mahon before spotting the run of Michael Duffy. Duffy was through on goal and just had to beat McGinty, but the Rovers netminder saved the shot with his legs.

There was only one team going to win this game, and Dundalk made certain of their three points minutes later. Duffy’s low cross was helped into the net by John Mahon following Hoban’s attempt from close range.

It was 4-1 deep into injury time when Hoban got on the end of Duffy’s ball scoring past McGinty on what was a desperate night for the Bit O’Red.

The table isn’t looking any less daunting after that defeat, as Derry City’s win over Longford Town brings them to within three points of Rovers.

It’s Waterford up next for Rovers on Saturday at The Showgrounds.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie, Raivis Jurkovskis (Sonni Nattestad, 88), Daniel Cleary, Darragh Leahy, Cameron Dummigan, Greg Sloggett, Will Patching (Mark Hanratty, 88), Sami Ben Amar (Mayowa Animasahun, 71), Sean Murray, Han Jeong-Woo (Michael Duffy, 54): Patrick Hoban.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Regan Donelon, Niall Morahan, Adam McDonnell, Ryan De Vries (Melvyn Lorenzen, 46), Walter Figueira (Mark Byrne 74), Johnny Kenny (Seamas Keogh, 84), Andre Wright (Romeo Parkes, 74).

Referee: Rob Harvey.