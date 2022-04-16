Rovers record first home WNL win with stunning victory over Treaty

Aoife Brennan in action for Rovers against DLR Waves at The Showgrounds. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers picked up their first home win in the Women’s National League on Saturday afternoon with what was an impressive victory over Treaty United at The Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers went behind early on through an own goal, but Brennan struck twice either side of Emma Doherty’s fine finish to give Rovers their third win of the season.

Manager Steve Feeney had to plan without captain Emma Hansberry who missed out, as did goalkeeper Kristen Sample who was away with the Republic Of Ireland under 16 team.

The Bit O’Red were narrowly beaten by Shelbourne on their last day out, and facing a Treaty side yet to pick up any points this season, knew today was a good opportunity to pick up points at home.

There was a Showgrounds return for Don O’Riordan, who managed the men’s team in the early 2000s.

Feeney played under O’Riordan during his time at The Showgrounds, and it was the first time the pair had come up against each other.

Rovers had lost their two previous home games against DLR Waves and Bohemian, and were hoping today would be the day they picked up points in front of their own fans.

Sample, Hansberry and Fiona Doherty all missed out, while Aoife Brenann and Orna O’Dowd returned to the starting 11 while 18-year-old Amy Mahon made her first start in goals.

There was a minute’s silence before kick-off to pay tribute to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who both lost their lives in tragic circumstances earlier this week, the players also held a pride flag to show their support.

Things didn’t start the way they would have planned, though, as they went behind with 12 minutes on the clock.

A cross from the right by Heidi O’Sullivan wasn’t defended, and it was turned into her own net by Leah Kelly.

GOAL ⚽️ | Sligo Rovers 0-1 Treaty United



Treaty United take the lead after a great cross by Heidi O’Sullivan is deflected into the goal by Sligo’s Leah Kelly#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/a1cRKw5tjL — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) April 16, 2022

Rovers responded well to going behind, and Emma Doherty’s free-kick was well gathered by Michaela Mitchell in the Treaty goals.

The Bit O’Red were enjoying the bulk of possession at this stage, and on 37 minutes Aoife Brennan fired them level.

A free-kick from the former Galway and Castlebar player sailed into the top right corner, out of Mitchell’s reach to make it one apiece.

Treaty manager O’Riordan was furious after the concession of the goal, but he was left frustrated again moments later as Rovers went ahead.

A fabulous run from Emma Doherty down the right hand side saw her through on goal, with her shot from a tight angle creeping in to put Rovers ahead before half-time.

Treaty players and management were adamant that Doherty was offside, but referee Michael Connolly didn’t see any issue.

GOAL ⚽️ | Sligo Rovers 2-1 Treaty United



Just after Aoife Brennan equalised for Sligo, Emma Doherty breaks away to put them in front 🤩#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/nfbtjywDop — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) April 16, 2022

With moments to go until half-time, Brennan extended Rovers’ lead even further with an incredible free-kick.

Her free from the left hand side had just the right height and dipped at the right time to fly into the top right corner again past Mitchell who had no chance in the Treaty goals.

GOAL ⚽️ | Sligo Rovers 3-1 Treaty United



Aoife Brennan does it again! Another great free kick to put her side further in front just before the end of the first half!#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/VMNRmawoiy — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) April 16, 2022

Treaty pushed on after the re-start to try and find a way back into the game, pinning Rovers into their own half for long periods.

Despite this, the Bit O’Red defended well, particulary as Michaela Lawrence found her feet in the game and was causing problems.

A superb stop from Rovers netminder Amy Mahon tipped Lawrence’s corner over the crossbar, with another effort from O’Sullivan hitting the underside of the crossbar and bouncing back out.

Despite the late pressure from Treaty, Rovers held out to record an important win at home.

Next weekend, the Bit O’Red travel to Wexford to take on one of the league’s top teams in Wexford Youths.

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon, Leah Kelly (Kerri O’Hara, 83), Ruth Monaghan, Orna O’Dowd, Sarah Kiernan, Gemma McGuinness, Lauren Boles, Katie Melly (Jessica Casey, 75), Amy Roddy, Aoife Brennan (Paula McGrory, 68), Emma Doherty (Amy Hyndman, 83).

Treaty United: Michaela Mitchell, Alix Mendez (Shannen O’Donovan, 75), Emma Deegan, Alannah Mitchell, Lauren Keane, Jesse Mendez, Heidi O’Sullivan, Emma Costelloe (Cara Griffin, 66), Michaela Lawrence, Emily O’Halloran, Laoise Brown (Eimear Carey, 85).

Referee: Michael Connolly.