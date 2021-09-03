Rovers pick up first league point since July

Sligo Rovers picked up their first league point since July 3rd, and put an end to their losing streak as they drew 0-0 with Drogheda United on Friday night in Head in The Game Park.

A point is certainly two fewer than they would have hoped for, and that result will do little to relieve the pressure on management and players, but there will be some relief that they picked up a point.

The visitors were desperate for points travelling to Louth on Friday evening after suffering seven consecutive defeats, four of those coming in the league.

Despite the dreadful run of form, Rovers still occupied third spot in the table and knew that would not change this weekend regardless of the result in Head in The Game Park.

Derry City are currently one point behind the Bit O'Red, while Bohemian are four points behind. But, with their fixture postponed to allow for international call-ups, Rovers knew they would hold on to third for at least another week.

Tim Clancy's men recorded a victory over rivals Dundalk in the Louth derby in their last league outing, a result that certainly will have left Drogs feeling inspired.

Liam Buckley had to make a few tweaks to his side who were beaten by Derry City in their previous encounter.

Influential midfielder Greg Bolger was still unavailable as a result of a knee injury, while new signing Melvyn Lorenzen was not named in the match day squad. Jordan Gibson departed earlier in the week to join English side Carlisle.

Rovers have found Drogs to be difficult opponents in their two encounters earlier this season, with the Louth men dominating their last meeting in The Showgrounds, winning 2-1.

There was a first start for striker Andre Wright, while Robbie McCourt made his first start since suffering a fractured wrist against St. Patrick's Athletic three months ago.

David Odumosu in the Drogheda goals had to be alert after seven minutes to get behind Wright's effort, before Walter Figueira was adamant he was fouled in the Drogheda box, despite referee Rob Harvey saying otherwise.

Rovers were seeing a lot of the ball early on, but the hosts were defending with intent, reducing Rovers to half chances in an opening 45 minutes that saw little goalmouth action, in truth.

Managers Liam Buckley and Tim Clancy exchanged some choice words on the sideline during the first-half, with both appearing frustrated with htow their sides were performing.

A stunning long range shot from McCourt had to be forced wide by the hands of Odumosu.

Daniel O'Reilly's inviting free-kick didn't fall right for his team-mates on 36 minutes, as McGinty looked unsure as to whether he should come off his line or not, although luckily for him there was no-one at the far post to get on the end of it.

Former Bohs man Wright burst forward just before the half-way point, finding Figueira on the left who will have felt regret at not shooting from there, as his attempt to work the ball closer to goal resulted in Drogheda eventually making a clearance.

Wright, who joined Rovers a couple of weeks ago, was looking like their best outlet going forwardd, and he probably could have done better on 44 minutes when he got his head to McCourt's cross from the left, heading into the arms of Odumosu.

Darragh Markey’s ball was deflected wide by Lewis Banks, who almost turned the ball into his own net.

In front of a sizeable travelling support, Liam Buckley brought on fresh legs in Johnny Kenny and Seamas Keogh as Rovers tried to find a way to open up the Drogs defence.

The hosts were inches away from taking the lead on 80 minutes, as O’Reilly nodded Ronan Murray’s corner goalwards, only for it to smack straight off the crossbar and back into play.

Rovers had some defending to do for the closing minutes, but they stood strong while Drogs’ frustrations continued.

Tim Clancy was sent to the stands in the 91st minute, making sure everyone present heard his thoughts on his own dismissal.

Despite a feisty closing few minutes, there was nothing to separate the two sides in the end.

Rovers will host St. Patrick’s Athletic in their next league game on Friday evening. That game is live on RTE.



Drogheda United: David Odumosu, James Brown, Joe Redmond, Daniel O'Reilly, Conor Kane, Killian Philips, Luke Heeney, Jake Hyland (Ronan Murray, 46), Darragh Markey (James Clarke, 85), Mark Doyle, Jordan Adeyemo (Ahu Obhakhan 85).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt, Ryan DeVries (Mark Byrne, 82), Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan (Johnny Kenny, 76), Walter Figueira, David Cawley, Andre Wright (Seamas Keogh, 76).

Referee: Rob Harvey.