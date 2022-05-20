Rovers lose on the road again, as Bohs too strong

Promise Omochere of Bohemians has an effort on goal blocked by Colm Horgan of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers’ poor run of form in the capital continues, as they lost their third away game in a row in Dublin, losing 2-1 to Bohemian at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Promise Omochere and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe struck in the second-half to give their side a comfortable lead, while Adam McDonnell’s goal in the dying minutes put pressure on the hosts who did manage to hold out for all three points.

Coming into this game, Liam Buckley was looking for a first win since April 23rd, when his side overcame Drogheda United at The Showgrounds.

Since then, the Bit O’Red have drawn with and lost to Shamrock Rovers, lost to Shelbourne and drawn with St Patrick’s Athletic.

Colm Horgan and Robbie McCourt came into the starting 11 tonight with Lewis Banks and Paddy Kirk dropping to the bench.

Keith Long’s Bohemian were just two points behind tonight's opponents prior to kick-off. Two wins in their last five games has moved the Dubliners up the table after what was a relatively poor start to the season – winning just one of their opening six.

The Dubliners were 1-0 winners at The Showgrounds the last time these two sides met.

In what was an even first-half, Bohs were first to test the opposition goalkeeper, with an ambitious effort from Sam Packham from the right landing nicely into the arms of the Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

Will Fitzgerald’s flick on from Greg Bolger’s ball was easily gathered by James Talbot in the Bohs goals.

The hosts should have been ahead with 15 minutes on the clock, as Jordan Flores’ corner was nodded on by Ciaran Kelly, with McGinty somehow getting a slight touch to it, forcing the effort onto the underside of the crossbar before it bounced out.

Robbie McCourt headed with from Karl O’Sullivan’s corner, with Aidan Keena’s optimistic long range effort sailing well off target.

Keith Long’s game plan would have been disrupted somewhat in the early stages as former Rovers man Kris Twardek hobbled off, and was followed moments later by Sam Packham.

James Talbot punched Karl O’Sullivan's corner off the line, before another former Bit O’Red player in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe dragged his shot wide.

Neither manager opted to make any changes at half-time, an indication that perhaps both were happy with what they had seen from their respective sides in the first-half, although Bohs had already made two forced changes at this stage.

Again, the hosts should have gone 1-0 up on 54 minutes when Devoy volleyed Max Murphy’s cross at goal, but the shot was just over.

Bohs were pushing hard after the restart, and they were rewarded for their efforts on the hour mark as Devoy struck after Rovers failed to clear their lines, allowing Promise Omochere two bites of the cherry, finding Devoy in space to fire his side into the lead.

Buckley was forced into a change when Shane Blaney could no longer continue having picked up a knock, with Nando Pijnaker coming on in his place.

With 17 minutes left on the clock, the Rovers boss made three changes as his side tried to find a way back into this encounter.

Adam McDonnell, Lewis Banks and Jordan Hamilton all came on in place of Niall Morahan, Will Fitzgerald and Karl O’Sullivan.

But, those fresh players had defending to do first, as the Dubliners almost extended their lead on 76 minutes, but a superb stop from McGinty denied Junior from close range, but the former Rovers and Derry man made amends seconds later.

The hosts surged forward and Rovers were in trouble as Omochere squared it for Junior whose shot sailed over the head of McGinty and crashed into the net for 2-0.

Bohs’ lead looked comfortable going into the closing stages, but it was going to be a nervous finish for them as Rovers pulled one back on 87 minutes with a sublime finish by Adam McDonnell from range.

Rovers were almost almost caught on in injury time after Ed McGinty had committed himself forward for a corner, but Junior’s long range effort from just inside the Rovers half was cleared by Garry Buckley.

Rovers’ attention now turns to Monday night when they take on Derry City in what is a massive game for Liam Buckley and his side.

Bohemian: James Talbot, Sam Packham (Max Murphy, 31 [James Finnerty, 84]), Ciaran Kelly, Jordan Doherty, Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy, Jordan Flores, Conor Levingston, Kris Twardek (Ali Coote, 21), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Promise Omochere.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney (Nando Pijnaker, 68), Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Karl O’Sullivan (Jordan Hamilton, 74), Niall Morahan (Adam McDonnell, 73), Greg Bolger, David Cawley, Will Fitzgerald (Lewis Banks, 74), Aidan Keena (Cillian Heaney, 84).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.