Rovers hope to turn fortunes around, starting this weekend

Sligo Rovers will be back in action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tomorrow (Friday) and will be hoping to put an end to their dreadful run of form as they take on Drogheda United at Head in The Game Park.

Rovers were last in action against Derry City almost two weeks ago as a late Ronan Boyce goal won it for the Candystripes.

The Bit O’Red have lost their last seven consecutive games in all competitions, four of those coming in the league.

Rovers sit in third place in the league and will stay there this weekend as the two sides below in the table will not play due to a postponed fixture.

Away supporters will be present for the first time this season with Drogheda allocating some of the stadium for Bit O’ Red fans. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

New signings Andre Wright and Melvyn Lorenzen are eligible to make their first appearances, while Jordan Gibson was sold to Carlisle United earlier this week.

In team news, Shane Blaney is the only confirmed absentee with a foot problem.

Manager Liam Buckley said: “It’s certainly a game we’re looking forward to. We’ve trained well the last two weeks and we’ve adapted the two new players into the group. It was good to have that time but mostly we’ve been looking to play a game again.

“I think we will be judged at the end of the season. We’re in the top three and we have to scrap it out for the next couple of months to stay there. We have a strong squad and we’re in that mix to finish the season well and finish high up the table. With the way the table is, every side is looking to get into the top three of four and it will take a fair share of points to be in there, we’re not under any illusions.

“Drogheda have had a tremendous year so far. We drew and were beaten against them so that shows you the difficulty of the game. That said, we are keen to play and it’s going to be a real test for us so we’ll dig in and look for a performance to win the game. That is what we’re looking for.

“We have the two new players who have been with us in the build-up to the game. They will only make us stronger for the next 13 games.”