Rovers hold out to end win-less run of form with Harps victory

Colm Horgan embraces Karl O'Sullivan after the former Finn Harps man scores to give Rovers the lead at Finn Park on Monday evening. Pic: James Fallon Photography.

Sligo Rovers’ win-less streak is over after they overcame Finn Harps at Finn Park on Monday evening.

Karl O’Sullivan got the final touch on the ball that trickled over the line, and although Harps pushed on for the final 10 minutes, Rovers held out for an important victory that puts their season back on track.

Manager Liam Buckley made five changes to his side following the defeat to Dundalk on Friday night; Garry Buckley, Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena and Lewis Banks all missed out while Shane Blaney, Niall Morahan, Mark Byrne, Colm Horgan and David Cawley came into the starting 11.

tHE Bit O’Red had not won a league game since their last meeting with the Donegal side - in mid March.

Since then, Rovers had lost three and drawn two games, form that has seen them slip down the table since their early season form had them up towards the top end.

Rovers were threatening the Harps rearguard from the off, with Mark Byrne getting into good space.

Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goals got his leg in the way of a David Cawley effort on 18 minutes after nice link up play involving Paddy Kirk and Byrne.

McGinley was central again moments later. A lovely ball from Cawley came to Byrne whose effort was saved by the Harps goalkeeper, with the follow up from Max Mata then also saved by McGinley.

The hosts weren’t seeing a lot of goalmouth action down the other end, forced to defend for large periods as Rovers caused them trouble defensively.

The deadlock was broken when McGinley came off his line to try and intercept a Cawley cross.

Former Rovers man Regan Donelon got to it and had cleared it off the line, only for this clearance to come off Karl O’Sullivan and over the line.

It’s possible Max Mata got the last touch, but the ball appeared to have already gone over the line at that stage.

On the half hour mark, Donelon’s free kick was well gathered by Ed McGinty, who didn’t see much of the ball in the opening half.

A big second-half was needed for the hosts, as they didn’t cause the sort of problems Ollie Horgan would want his side to.

Donelon and Mark Timlin saw half chances go well off target, with Buckley forced into a change before the hour mark as Max Mata picked up a small knock and was replaced by Jordan Hamilton.

The introduction of Jesse Devers for Harps on 70 minutes did bring a bit of life into the home side’s attack.

Rovers had to defend with intent when Harps won successive corners, although ultimately they came to nothing.

McGinty came off his line to gather McNamee’s free-kick, before Rovers had a great chance to extend their lead.

Horgan’s ball to Hamilton was well controlled before the Canadian turned and sent a curling effort goal-wards, with a super stop from McGinley denying Rovers their second of the game.

Mark Timlin had his head in his hands on 84 minutes when he missed what was probably Harps’ best opportunity.

The Donegal side had Rovers pinned in their own half for the final 10 minutes or so, and Mihaljevic’s pass came to Timlin whose right footed effort from close range lacked the precision it needed to beat McGinty.

The hosts were knocking at the door, and goalkeeper McGinley came forward for a couple of set pieces towards the end.

The ball even landed at his feet at one stage, but he couldn’t get it out from underneath him and with too many bodies in the box, his ball was crowded out by the Rovers defence who had to be alert for the final minutes to see this one out.

And see this one out, they did, despite the best efforts of Horgan’s men.

It’s a hugely important three points for Rovers, whose form had dipped in recent weeks.

Those three points against Harps sees Liam Buckley’s side move back up to fourth place in the table, one point behind St Patrick’s Athletic in third, and eight points behind leaders Derry City who have dropped points in their last two games.

Dundalk are, however, just one point behind Rovers, as are Bohemian.

Rovers will host Drogheda United at The Showgrounds this Saturday evening, before hosting Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds the following Friday when that game is live on RTE.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Erol Alkan, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Bastien Hery, Ryan Connolly (Luke Rudden 19); Barry McNamee, Filip Mihaljevic, Mark Timlin; Yoyo Mahdy (Jesse Devers 70).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Paddy Kirk, Shane Blaney, Nando Pijnaker, Colm Horgan; Karl O’Sullivan, Niall Morahan, David Cawley (Greg Bolger 87), Adam McDonnell; Max Mata (Jordan Hamilton 60), Mark Byrne (Will Fitzgerald 76).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin