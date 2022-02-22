Rovers fans urged to buy tickets online in advance for Pats game

22 October 2021; A general view of Richmond Park in Dublin before the Extra.ie FAI Cup Semi-Final match between St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers fans are being urged to buy their tickets for Friday’s game at Richmond Park in advance.

Tickets for the game are strictly online only.

Sligo Rovers are also urging supporters to contact those who might be interested in attending but have no online access to make contact with them and help them access a ticket.

You can contact the club on 0719171212 also.

This Friday’s game against Tim Clancy’s Saints is Rovers’ first of the 2022 League of Ireland season following the postponement of last Saturday’s home game against Bohemian.

No date has been set yet for the rescheduled game.

St Pats are being tipped by many to challenge Shamrock Rovers for the league title this year, having built a strong squad over the close season.

Liam Buckley’s side will travel again on Monday when they have to head north to take on Derry City in their second league game.