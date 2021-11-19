Rovers end successful season with a draw against Bohs

Sligo Rovers’ successful season came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Bohemian at The Showgrounds on Friday night.

Johnny Kenny rounded up an incredible season, giving Rovers the lead after 16 minutes. Georgie Kelly’s 21st goal of the season levelled terms in the late stages.

Bohs will now need to win the cup in order to secure European football.

Rovers' position was already confirmed, finishing third and securing European football two weeks back.

But Liam Buckley was adamant that he wanted his side to finish the season on a high in front of the home fans who he feels deserve to be rewarded for their support this season.

Buckley was without Garry Buckley, while Shane Blaney came into the starting 11. Johnny Kenny returned from international duty, while Greg Bolger returned as Walter Figueira and Niall Morahan dropped to the bench.

John Mahon was presented with the Player of The Year trophy prior to kick-off, with Kenny receiving the Young Player of The Year trophy and the Bit O'Red Supporters Trust player of the year trophy.

The visitors needed to win tonight in order to confirm European football, as they were level on points with Derry City prior to tonight's game.

Should Keith Long's men win the cup, and finish fourth, they would qualify for Europe.

Derry City, on the other hand, needed to win and also would need St. Patrick's Athletic to win the FAI Cup next weekend.

The pressure was off Rovers, but they weren't in the mood for relaxing.

Lewis Banks forced James Talbot into an early save but a fantastic curling effort, before the Bohs netminder did brilliantly to deny Kenny following a stunning ball from Adam McDonnell.

Rob Cornwall spotted Ed McGinty well off his line as the Rovers goalkeeper came well out of his box to make a clearance, but Bolger got back in time to guide the ball wide.

Just after the quarter of the hour mark, Rovers were ahead in terrific fashion.

A lovely through ball from Ryan DeVries found Kenny.

The 18-year-old on the edge of the box took his time before beating his man, and unleashing a piledriver that crashed into the back of the net.

Kenny was causing the Dubliners a whole host of problems in the early stages and he almost got his second on the night when his powerful effort from outside the box smacked the corner of the post.

Dawon Devoy and Promise Omochere both tested McGinty in the closing stages of the first-half, but the Rovers 'keeper was well on top of it.

The Bit O'Red took their foot off the proverbial pedal after the restart, with Bohs growing into the game as time went on.

Substitute Stephen Mallon forced a save from McGinty with his first contribution to the game, with Omochere then heading Liam Burt's cross over the bar.

Ross Tierney almost made it one apiece on 71 minutes when he turned and shot goalwards, watching on with frustration as it hit the woodwork.

The Dubliners were well on top at this stage, and Keith Long felt his side should have had a penalty when he felt Stephen Mallon was fouled in the box by Niall Morahan, but Graham Kelly disagreed.

Rovers had a lot of defending to do in the dying stages, and Bohs were deservedly back on level terms on 78 minutes.

Georgie Kelly, the league's top scorer, was only on the pitch seconds when he tucked Mallon's ball into the back of the net to give Bohs a lifeline.

The visitors threw the kitchen sink forward during the six minutes of additional time in order to try and find a winner, knowing that Derry City at this stage were leading against Dundalk in Oriel Park.

For Sligo Rovers, that ends what in the bigger picture was a successful season. The aim was to finish third and they did just that.

Excitement is already building ahead of the new season, when Rovers will look to finish even higher up the table.

Sligo Rovers: Edward McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Shane Blaney, Robbie McCourt, Mark Byrne (Colm Horgan, 65), Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan, 70), Ryan DeVries (Walter Figueira, 75), Johnny Kenny (Seamas Keogh, 65), Andre Wright.

Bohemian: James Talbot, Rob Cornwall (Rory Feely, 88), Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin, Conor Levingston (Keith Buckley, 57), Tyreke Wilson (Georgie Kelly, 76), Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, Keith Ward (Stephen Mallon, 57), Promise Omochere, Liam Burt.

Referee: Graham Kelly.