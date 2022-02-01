Rovers draw with Harps in pre-season friendly

Niall Morahan scored the opening goal for Sligo Rovers in the pre-season friendly against Finn Harps. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers drew 1-1 with Finn Harps at The Showgrounds, in the Bit O’Red’s second game of the pre-season schedule.

Niall Morahan put Rovers ahead early on, while Conor Tourish levelled the scoring in the second-half.

The Bit O’Red came into this friendly having beaten Athlone Town 2-1 in the Midlands last week in a behind-closed-doors friendly with no fans or media permitted to attend.

Liam Buckley did name a trialist in the squad that night – a South American centre-back who was not in the squad for tonight’s friendly against Harps.

Rovers had no trialists in the squad for this encounter, while Harps had a number, playing under various aliases according to the team-sheet.

The hosts took the lead on 12 minutes. A well controlled lay-off from Seamas Keogh set up Niall Morahan, whose drive fired past the Harps trialist in goals to give Rovers the lead.

Yoyo Mahdy was causing Rovers problems defensively, and he forced a superb save from Ed McGinty on 20 minutes following his effort that look as though it was sailing into the top right corner.

Ollie Horgan had a familiar face in Gavin Dykes alongside him in the Harps dugout – the former Rovers and Harps man linking up with Horgan having spent the last couple of years with Warrenpoint.

A long range effort from Ryan Connolly failed to trouble McGinty in the Rovers goals.

Home fans got their first glimpse of new signing Aidan Keena, whose effort just before half-time landed straight into the hands of the Finn Harps netminder.

Mahdy was first to spring into action after the restart, the former Shelbourne man dragged his shot wide of McGinty’s post.

The visitors were looking the most likely to score during the opening minutes of the second-half, with Mahdy seeing a couple of chances drifting wide.

The Ballybofey men got their equaliser on 56 minutes, when Conor Tourish’s header beat McGinty.

A volley from Lewis Banks was just about kept out by the Harps ‘keeper, with the game lacking any real goal-mouth action for the final 20 minutes or so.

Liam Buckley’s charges will take on Derry City this Friday night in their next pre-season friendly. The game, taking place at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will be behind closed doors with no fans or media permitted at the time of writing.

The final pre-season friendly against Athlone Town at The Showgrounds has been moved from Friday February 11th to Saturday February 12th with a 3.30pm kick-off time.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Shane Blaney (Peter Maguire, 84), Robbie McCourt (Colm Horgan, 35), Karl O’Sullivan, Adam McDonnell (Darren Collins, 72), Seamas Keogh (Greg Bolger, 46), Niall Morahan (David Cawley, 46), Will Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena.

Finn Harps: Trialist, Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Trialist, Ryan Connolly, Trialist, Bastien Hery, Barry McNamee, Trialist, Yoyo Mahdy.