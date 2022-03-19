Rovers denied third consecutive victory as Hoops come from behind to earn 2-2 draw

Adam McDonnell reacts to scoring an own goal, Shamrock Rovers second goal, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Will Fitzgerald of Sligo Rovers, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with teammate Karl O'Sullivan during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. PIc: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

There was late drama at Tallaght Stadium as Shamrock Rovers came from 2-0 down to deny Sligo Rovers a third consecutive victory.

Liam Buckley’s men were 2-0 ahead at the half-way point thanks to goals from Will Fitzgerald and Aidan Keena’s fifth of the season, with Stephen Bradley’s side fighting back in the dying stages to earn a point.

While the Bit O’Red will be disappointed, that draw keeps their unbeaten run going, stretching it to six games.

Buckley again shuffled his pack, making four changes to the side that beat Finn Harps 3-1 on Monday night.

Ed McGinty returned from illness and replaced Richard Brush, while Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley and Paddy Kirk all came into the starting 11 in place of Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney and Robbie McCourt.

It was the hosts who enjoyed the brighter start, with the Bit O’Red relieved to see Dylan Watts’ corner come to nothing after a goalmouth scramble, the numerous Rovers bodies in the box just doing enough to crowd it out as Roberto Lopes failed to connect.

Barry Cotter and Sean Hoare tried to make the most of the Dubliners’ set pieces in the early stages, while lovely link-up play involving Andy Lyons and Danny Mandriou came to nothing as Rory Gaffney failed to connect.

Rovers’ first real opportunity of the night came on 15 minutes when Jordan Hamilton found Karl O’Sullivan on the right, with the Limerick native directing his effort wide of the post.

Minutes later, the visitors went ahead. A lovely cross from the aforementioned Hamilton landed perfectly for Fitzgerald who glanced past Alan Mannus in the Hoops goals with his second of the season.

Ed McGinty had to be on his toes to get behind a Hoops effort, as Watts tried to make something of Gaffney’s cross.

But, despite the best effort of Stephen Bradley’s side, it was 2-0 to the visitors on the half-hour mark.

A disastrous moment for Barry Cotter saw his attempted back-pass fall nicely for Keena, who needed no invitation to shoot having scored a hat-trick against Harps earlier in the week, with the Mullingar native finishing sublimely past Mannus to give the Bit O’Red some breathing room.

McGinty saved from Graham Burke’s effort from distance, before it was almost 3-0 at the break as O’Sullivan’s inviting cross just needed a touch to take it past Mannus in the Hoops goalmouth.

Stephen Bradley made a couple of changes at the half-way mark, with Jack Byrne and Neil Farrugia starting in the second-half, as Gary O’Neill and Cotter came off.

Yet again, the hosts started brightly and the visitors had to withstand a bit of pressure early on, before eventually giving way as the hosts were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark as Andy Lyons burst before, before Adam McDonnell was adjudged to have brought him down in the area.

Burke sent McGinty the wrong way to bring his side back into the game.

Rovers were under pressure as they desperately tried to hold out to record what would have been a massive victory at Tallaght Stadium.

Lee Grace’s header was almost turned into his own net by Hamilton, while Richie Towell and Hoare went close before the Hoops were back on level terms.

Jack Byrne’s corner came to Hoare, who nodded it on only for McDonnell to turn it into the back of the net to give the Hoops the equaliser they were desperately battling for on 81 minutes.

Towell drew a save from McGinty, before Max Mata almost earned Rovers a famous Tallaght victory as he ran through on goal, but his tame shot couldn’t trouble Mannus in the Hoops goals.

Although perhaps not the three points that Liam Buckley would have hoped for, that point in South Dublin means his side are still unbeaten in the 2022 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

There are no games next week as the league takes a week off due to the international break, with Rovers returning the following week with a home tie against Shelbourne at The Showgrounds on April 2nd.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Andy Lyons, Gary O'Neill (Jack Byrne, 46), Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 75), Barry Cotter (Neil Farrugia, 46), Daniel Mandroiu (Aaron Greene, 64), Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu, 64), Graham Burke.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk, Karl O'Sullivan (Colm Horgan, 68), Adam McDonnell, Niall Morahan (Shane Blaney, 89), Jordan Hamilton (David Cawley, 79), Will Fitzgerald (Mark Byrne, 89), Aidan Keena.

Referee: Derek Tomney.