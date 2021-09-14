Rovers come from behind to win second game in a row

Andre Wright celebrates as he scores his first goal for Sligo Rovers against Dundalk. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers made it two wins from two with a hard fought victory over strugglers Dundalk at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

The Louth side took the lead through Pat Hoban on 17 minutes, with Rovers equalising almost immediately courtesy of Andre Wright’s first goal for the club.

Lewis Banks scored what proved to be the winner in the second half.

Tonight's visitors to The Showgrounds have found themselves in an unexpected relegation battle following a run of dreadful results.

It seems a long time since Rovers felt a draw with the Lilywhites on the opening day of the season was a good result, but the Louth side have struggled throughout this season despite a fine run in Europe.

Dundalk were defeated last weekend by basement side Longford Town, a no doubt embarrassing result but maybe a somewhat unsurprising one given their recent form. It was Longford's second win of the season.

Rovers finally won a game last Friday, when they beat St. Patrick's Athletic 2-0 at The Showgrounds. It was Liam Buckley's side's first win since July 3rd when they beat Longford Town before embarking on a run of seven defeats in all competitions, ended by that 0-0 draw with Drogheda United.

Rovers named an unchanged team from the side that lined out last Friday. Shane Blaney the only absentee for the Bit O'Red through injury.

The visitors are depleted due to injuries, and have been missing a number of important players in recent weeks.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Vinny Perth had to plan with the injured Patrick McEleney, David McMillan, Brian Gartland, Wilfried Zahibo, Cameron Yates and Darragh Leahy. Han Jeongwoo and Daniel Cleary were suspended.

The odds were stacked against Vinny Perth's side for this encounter, but they started brightly.

Sam Stanton, Greg Sloggett and Pat Hoban all tested Ed McGinty in the opening minutes, before the visitors deservedly went ahead.

The initial shot was cleared, but there was danger for Rovers when Adam McDonnell's attempted clearance didn't quite get the power it needed, catching McGinty off guard who was ready to claim it.

That allowed Hoban to get on the end of Patching's ball, beating McGinty to take the lead.

The celebrations were short lived, however, as seconds later it was one apiece.

David Cawley's cross bounced under Johnny Kenny and fell into the path of Wright at the far post who hit it first time, scoring his first goal for the club since joining.

The visitors were showing glimpses of the Dundalk of old in spells, but Rovers too looked a bit more like the side we saw earlier in the season.

Having won last Friday, it was clear Rovers were hungry for more. They took the lead on 52 minutes, against the run of play arguably.

Greg Bolger's free-kick was powerfully headed goalwards by Banks, with Abibi's palm ensuring it did in fact reach the back of the net.

Rovers fans were almost celebrating a third with 20 minutes to go, but John Mahon's header from close range was deflected wide by the Dundalk defence.

Substitute Walter Figueira thought he had netted that third on 83 minutes when he worked his way down the pitch, before neat footwork shook off the Dundalk defenders. His effort however lacked precision and was a couple of yards wide in the end.

The result means Rovers are now five points behind St. Patrick’s Athletic in second with a game in hand. That game will be played this Saturday as Rovers host Shamrock Rovers in the rescheduled game.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt, Ryan De Vries (Walter Figueira, 65), David Cawley (Colm Horgan, 80), Adam McDonnell (Niall Morahan, 71), Greg Bolger, Johnny Kenny (Melvyn Lorenzen, 65), Andre Wright.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi, Cameron Dummigan, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad, Raivas Jurkovskis, Greg Sloggett, Sam Stanton (Sean Murray, 79), Sami Ben Amar (Mayowa Animasahun, 57), Will Patching, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Ben Connolly.