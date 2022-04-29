Rovers come from behind to draw with Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds

Jordan Hamiltoncelebrates with teammate Colm Horgan after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers came from 1-0 down at The Showgrounds on Friday night to deny Shamrock Rovers a sixth consecutive victory, as Rovers earned a 1-1 draw.

Andy Lyons put his side ahead on 23 minutes with a fantastic header, but Jordan Hamilton’s equaliser on 70 minutes finished off a brilliant Bit O’Red move, to bring the sides level.

Bit O’Red manager Liam Buckley packed the middle of the pitch for this encounter, making four changes from the side that beat Drogheda United last weekend.

Nando Pijnaker, Lewis Banks, Adam McDonnell and Jordan Hamilton came into the starting team with Niall Morahan, Paddy Kirk, Mark Byrne and Will Fitzgerald all having to make do with a place on the bench.

Tonight’s visitors made just one change to the side that defeated their rivals Bohemian last weekend, with Richie Towell dropping to the bench with Dylan Watts coming into the team in his place.

Shamrock Rovers travelled to The Showgrounds on the back of an impressive run of form – winning their last five.

In fact, the Hoops hadn’t dropped any points in the league since their meeting with Liam Buckley’s side in the 2-2 draw in Tallaght in March.

In what was an even start to the game, neither side was really able to grab it by the scruff of the neck.

The visitors were patient when it came to getting forward, and Danny Mandriou was first to test McGinty, as his shot was forced wide by the Rovers netminder.

From that corner, Stephen Bradley’s side went ahead. Jack Byrne’s corner was met by Andy Lyons, and his bullet header beat McGinty from close range – his second goal in two games and his fifth of the season.

It was a first-half that lacked goalmouth action, but all that counted was the scoreline and it was the Hoops who went into the half-time interval ahead.

Keena flashed a shot wide after Bolger nodded it into his path, but it was the Hoops who were looking the most likely to score.

McGinty saved well from Mandriou, before again getting behind a dangerous shot from Dylan Watts.

A dangerous looking effort from Rory Gaffney was kept out courtesy of a superb interception from Nando Pijnaker on 69 minutes, before the Bit O’Red were back in it.

The home fans were getting behind their side, urging them forward to try and find an equaliser. Rovers clearly felt energised, and it was 1-1 on 70 minutes.

Substitute Cillian Heaney picked out his fellow Mayo man David Cawley with a lovely pass, with Cawley’s deft ball in being met by Hamilton whose header beat Mannus to make it 1-1 with 20 minutes left.

Those final moments were full of action, with Robbie McCourt’s half volley saved by Mannus, and the hosts reduced to ten with five minutes left on the clock.

A second yellow card for Garry Buckley in the dying stages meant Liam Buckley’s side had play the final moments with 10 men.

Although Stephen Bradley’s side threw everything at it in the dying minutes, they were unable to breakdown the Rovers defence, who were superb in those last moments, even with a man less.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Shane Blaney (Robbie McCourt, 57), Greg Bolger, Colm Horgan, Adam McDonnell, David Cawley, Jordan Hamilton (Paddy Kirk, 86), Aidan Keena (Cillian Heaney, 66).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Ronan Finn (Neil Farrugia, 83), Dylan Watts, Gary O'Neill (Graham Burke, 87), Andy Lyons, Jack Byrne, Danny Mandroiu (Aidamo Emakhu, 83), Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene, 83).

Referee: Rob Harvey.