Rovers beaten 3-0 in first ever WNL game at The Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers suffered a 3-0 defeat in their first ever Women’s National League game at The Showgrounds, as DLR Waves dominated proceedings to win their second game in a row.

Rovers went behind after four minutes, and DLR Waves doubled that lead in the second-half before adding a third on 75 minutes.

Much of the talk surrounding this game at The Showgrounds focused on the history of the occasion, and history making.

It was Rovers’ first home game in the Women’s National League, and they were hoping to set a new attendance record for the league – which was set at 1,007 by Cork City and Treaty United in 2021.

Although there was a healthy crowd at The Showgrounds to support the Women’s National League side, it didn’t break the record as 954 turned out to cheer on the Bit O’Red.

Steve Feeney’s charges were beaten 6-0 last weekend in their opening game in the league against Peamount United, a side who were runners up in 2021 and have their eyes on silverware this season.

Feeney made three changes to that side, with Emma Hansberry, Leah Kelly and Emma Doherty all coming into the side with Helen Monaghan, Ruth Monaghan and Fiona Doherty dropping to the bench.

There was huge hype around this game, and Rovers visited schools throughout the week to hand out tickets in order to attract a big crowd.

The Showgrounds was basking in sunshine for the opening stages, and the Bit O’Red had to quickly get to grips with their opponents who were threatening from the off.

With seconds on the clock, Avril Brierley drew a save from Kristen Sample in the Rovers goals, before Emma Hansberry tried to find Aoife Brennan with a through ball, but the Mayo native could not get to it.

Four minutes had elapsed when the Dubliners went ahead. The shot from Brierley somehow evaded Sample and trickled into the net to make it 1-0 to DLR Waves, the worst possible start for the Bit O’Red.

The busy Aoife Brennan was causing trouble for the DLR Waves defence, as she worked her way forward passing the pall through the legs of her opponent before trying to find Buncrana’s Emma Doherty, but the pass was too far forward.

Shots from Hansberry and Brennan were blocked by the visitors, before Sample did well to hold the header from Sophie Watters.

Sample denied Brierley her second of the game on 20 minutes when the American just did enough to scoop the shot off the goal.

The hosts were almost back on level terms on the half hour mark when Hansberry’s corner caused confusion among the Dubliners’ defence, and was almost forced into the net by the visiting side, before Eve Badana just gathered in time.

Katie Malone dragged her shot wide just on the cusp of half-time, as Rovers went in trailing 1-0 at the half way mark.

There was some cause for optimism among the hosts, who started the second-half positively. Gemma McGuinness picked out Brennan with precision, and the former Galway WFC player forced a save from Badana, before directing a header wide.

Hansberry’s corner was nodded into Badana’s arms on 65 minutes by Brennan again who was knocking at the DLR Waves door.

Rovers were looking more and more comfortable as the game continued, but they were undone on 69 minutes with a superb header by Rachel Doyle beating Sample to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Sample was certainly the busier of the two keepers this afternoon, and she was left frustrated as Rovers went further behind on 75 minutes.

Rachel Doyle’s free-kick looked harmless, but it took a wicked bounce which carried it into the top corner, out of Sample’s reach.

It was almost 4-0 on 83 minutes as Doyle charged down on goal again, her effort falling short of the goalmouth but into the feet of Shauna Carroll who hit the woodwork from close range, much to the relief of the Rovers rearguard.

Sample had to be alert on 90 minutes to get behind Kate Mooney’s late effort.

A diving header from Mooney moments later drew a fantastic save from Sample to force it wide, but the linesman’s flag had been raised for offside.

Rovers travel to Cork next weekend for their third game of the season.

Sligo Rovers: Kristen Sample, Leah Kelly (Ruth Monaghan, 81), Orna O’Dowd, Amy Roddy, Amy Hyndman (Sarah Kiernan, 66), Gemma McGuinness, Emma Hansberry (Pixie O’Hara, 66), Katie Melly (Fiona Doherty, 75), Lauren Boles, Aoife Brennan (Paula McGrory, 66), Emma Doherty.

DLR Waves: Eve Badana, Nicole Keogh, Lynn Craven, Jess Gleeson (Oleta Griffin, 44), Fiona Donnelly (Kate Mooney, 76), Katie Malone (Rachel Doyle, 66), Aoife Brophy, Avril Brierley (Mia Dodd, 76), Sophie Watters, Shauna Carroll (Kerri Letmon, 66), Sarah McKevitt.

Referee: Joe Hession.