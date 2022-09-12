Real moment for Sligo Rovers ‘to learn’ says manager John Russell

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell says the club needs to learn from their mistakes after the Bit O’Red were docked a vital three points last week that would have kept them in the race for a top four spot.

The FAI forced Rovers to forfeit the three points that they earned from their 2-0 win over Dundalk, with the points then going to the Lilywhites.

It means that even with that victory over Shelbourne on Friday night at Tolka Park, John Russell’s side are still ten points behind St Pats.

But, had they held onto those three points they would only be six behind Dundalk.

“We’re disappointed with the way things played out during the week,” Russell said after the victory in North Dublin.

“We would have liked to have been closer to Dundalk, I see they got beaten tonight. All we can do is try and control what we can do which means train properly, prepare for games and try and win.

“It was hugely frustrating. It’s a real moment for the club to learn and put things in place that these things don’t happen again.

“Ultimately we have to control what we can control and our performances have been really good the last few games. Players are working really hard.”

It’s the second high profile paperwork issue that has impacted Russell’s season.

RB Leipzig loanee Fabrice Hartmann can’t play until the new season as an administrative error meant he missed the deadline.

“It’s massively frustrating. For me as manager, I’m only in since June.

“Fabrice is in the building, we have him until next summer. He’s a top player.

“I’d love to have him at my disposal but unfortunately it was an administrative issue and he’s not able to play at the moment.”

Prior to last night’s game against Derry City, Rovers had seven games left, and now six.

Russell’s aim is to win every game between now and the end of the season and see where that takes his side.

He hasn’t exactly given up on Europe yet, but knows it’s largely out of their control at this stage. All he can do is try and win every game.

“We’ve seven games to go and we’re going to try and win every game. That’s our mentality. Will we do it? We’ll wait and see.

“There will be ups and downs, lots of twists and turns. It was a real challenge tonight, you’re looking at what went on during the week, players were frustrated, you feel sorry for yourselves and all of a sudden you could get turned over.

“People would question where we were going and it was a real statement of intent tonight. Ultimately, we need to make sure we’re improving our performances from now until the end of the season.

“The players are really trying, you can see that. There’s a real togetherness in the group. We’ve got to try and keep winning.

“You never know what’s going to happen. The teams above us, Pats are on a great run, Dundalk have dropped points, the points being thrown back at them has giving them breathing space. All we can do is focus on winning the next game.” Rovers had to endure a period of pressure on their rearguard in the opening 20 minutes as the hosts bombarded the Bit O’Red box.

They couldn’t find the opening goal, though, and Frank Liivak burst down the right win and scored his third in three games against the run of play.

Aidan Keena scored his 15th of the season in the second half to wrap up the points for Russell’s side.

“It was important to come in tonight and get a win. It’s been a difficult week for the club, the management and all the players.

“I thought it was an excellent performance, especially second half. I thought first half we weathered the storm.

“In fairness to Shels, they came out firing first 20 minutes, they were on top, couple of chances, few flew past the post. We did look like we were in trouble that early on in the game.

“We got back into it and took the lead through a great goal from Frank Liivak, that’s 3 in 3 for him. Delighted with his performance. It was important to get to half time 1-0 up and just re-set.

“I felt in the second half our shape was really good. We didn’t really look like we were going to concede, we defended the box really well, that man Aidan Keena he is lethal. We know in the transition we can release him and he’s going to score.”

Russell admitted there were some concerns over Shels’ dominance in those early stages of the game, but was pleased with how his side settled to take all three points.

“Course you’re worried (when the opposition dominates for so long). You don’t want to be going away from home under pressure like that. We had to make one or two changes, I made a change at half time and I felt like that settled us a little bit.

“Important for us when you’re away from home you’re not always going to have the ball, you’re going to have spells where the opposition are on top, they had their spell early on in the game and we weathered it and got on top and won the game. It’s a huge three points for us.”

There was also praise for the in-form Liivak who Russell says is really enjoying his time here in Sligo.

“I think his confidence has grown, he’s settled in really well with the group. The lads really like him, he’s enjoying his life in Sligo, I know his partner moved over as well.

“It takes a little bit of time for players to bed in and in fairness, Karl O’Sullivan was playing really well right wing and Frank’s come in now and he’ll get a run of games now.

“I know the quality that Frank has, that’s why I brought him to the club, he’s really shown that and the fans can see that in his performances.”

He added: “It’s important to come away from home and win matches.

“We’ve put a good run of results together at home in The Showgrounds and we want to make that a fortress but away from home it’s always been difficult.

“Over the years we haven’t been able to get a lot of results in Dublin so tonight was a good step forward.”

Rovers met Derry City last night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.