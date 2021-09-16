‘Proud moment’ for Quinn as she is cleared to play for Ireland

Birmingham City forward Lucy Quinn says receiving clearance to play for the Republic of Ireland is ‘massive for her family’, with her eligibility coming through her County Sligo grandparents.

For the 27-year-old, it had been a long time in coming having initially started the process to become eligible to represent Ireland some years ago.

Quinn is excited to pull on the Ireland jersey having spent time training with the squad this week at the FAI National Training Centre.

But now the Birmingham City forward has received the green light to be in contention for a place in Vera Pauw's team - just in time for next Tuesday's International Friendly against Australia at Tallaght Stadium.

"This is massive for my family, I've wanted to do this for them for such a long time. To be involved in my first camp with Ireland is such a proud moment," said Quinn.

"I started the process to become eligible five years ago once I knew that I wanted to play for Ireland. It was always a goal in my mind the whole time, but there were issues with paperwork and Brexit and some other things.

"I think I put my Dad through a lot of stress collecting information that he was not aware of, in terms of family history, so this is a massive thank you to him.

Quinn, who has also played for Portsmouth, Yeovil Town and Tottenham Hotspur, says that she always had a green shirt on growing up and was fully aware of her Irish roots.

There was no escaping the Irish connection once she joined Birmingham this year with Marie Hourihan, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Emily Whelan now all club-mates.

The Southampton-born attacker has instantly felt at home in the Irish camp and is excited to prove herself to Vera.

"The girls have been great. Vera has been talking with me for a while now and has shown a lot of faith in me. I'm delighted to be here to show what I can do. I was buzzing even putting on the training kit...I think green suits me," said Quinn.

"It is a competitive squad and it is fantastic to have an opportunity to represent your national team. I think it will help me become a better footballer.

"The girls in this squad have been amazing and what they have achieved off the pitch is mind blowing. I want to be part of that, to inspire the next generation.

"The target now is to get that first cap and to become a regular in the squad. I want to become the other Quinn in the squad...Louise has been amazing for such a long time, I knew of her for many years, so if I can make my stamp on the squad and score a few goals, I can hopefully help the team to push on."