Players celebrate as they take the lead against Claregalway. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Kerri O'Hara is handed the trophy by Dom Coll, Chairman, Connacht Branch, Girls Section. Pics: Donal Hackett.

The full St Attracta's squad and management with the trophy. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Eimear Hunt is congratulated by Cara King as she scores the winner. Pic: Donal Hackett.

St Attracta's captain Kerri 'Pixie' O'Hara lifts the Connacht trophy at Lecarrow on Tuesday afternoon as her side were 1-0 winners over Claregalway College. Pic: Donal Hackett.

There were great celebrations at Lecarrow in Roscommon last Thursday afternoon as St Attracta’s were crowned Connacht Senior Schools champions after they were 1-0 winners over Claregalway College in the Connacht final.

Eimear Hunt scored in the 81st minute to see the Tubbercurry school march on to the All Ireland semi-final next Tuesday.

The Sligo Champion photographer Donal Hackett was there to photograph the joyous scenes.