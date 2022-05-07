Off-colour Rovers lose to Shelbourne at Tolka Park

Two goals in the first-half saw Shelbourne take all three points against an off colour Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park on Friday evening.

Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd scored in the first half to secure a first home win of the season, with Paddy Kirk pulling one back in the second half for the Bit O’Red.

The hosts came into this fixture as underdogs, having lost four of their previous five games, and their home form this season is nothing to write home about.

Damien Duff’s side had picked up just one point at Tolka Park this season, losing their five other games on home turf.

The Bit O’Red had lost just one in their last five before travelling to North Dublin on Friday evening, but their last encounter with Shels will have given them reason to be cautious, as they were defeated 1-0 against the odds at The Showgrounds.

The home side were without their manager who is serving a three game suspension, and made four changes to the side that lost to Finn Harps on their last day out.

Adam Thomas, Kameron Ledwidge, Aodh Dervin and Jad Hakiki all missed out, while Aaron O’Driscoll, Shane Grififn, JJ Lunney and Sean Boyd all came into the team.

Liam Buckley made four changes for his side following the 1-1 draw with Shamorkc Rovers.

Shane Blaney missed out following a head injury sustained in that game, Garry Buckley missed out through suspension having been sent off against the Hoops while Jordan Hamilton and Colm Horgan dropped to the bench.

Will Fitzgerald, Mark Byrne, Robbie McCourt and Paddy Kirk all came into the team in their place.

The home side were looking the most threatening going forward in the early stages, although it was fairly even for the first 15 minutes or so.

Shane Griffin’s diving header blocked Aidan Keena’s shot after good work from David Cawley and Will Fitzgerald, before Shelbourne took the lead.

Adam McDonnell was dispossessed on the edge of the area, allowing Moylan into space to get the shot away – firing past Ed McGinty with precision into the top corner to put his side ahead on 23 minutes.

Greg Bolger’s free-kick almost fell nicely for Nando Pijnaker, who couldn’t keep his header on target, before the Bit O’Red were under pressure again.

Shane Farrell and Moylan linked up well on the half hour mark, but Rovers defender well, before Moylan’s effort was well blocked by the Bit O’Red rearguard.

Luke Byrne’s shot on the half valley came straight into the hands of a thankful McGinty, but minutes later he would be picking the ball out of his own net once again.

Rovers conceded possession again in the danger zone, and Sean Boyd and Mark Coyle were both lining up to take the shot, with the former opting to try his luck.

The former Finn Harps man’s shot curled perfectly into the top corner, to double Shels’ lead and make life harder for Rovers going into the break.

Keena’s volley was well saved by Clarke in the Shels goals, before a vital clearance from Pijnaker denying Moylan’s effort after he ran onto a long ball.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Liam Buckley made two changes at the start of the second-half to try and rescue this game.

Jordan Hamilton and Max Mata came on in place of Mark Byrne and Will Fitzgerald.

Sean Boyd’s powerful header from Conor Kane’s cross was well saved by McGinty in the Rovers goals on 50 minutes, with the visitors starting to look more comfortable.

Despite this, Shels were still dangerous on the attack and almost added a third around the hour mark.

Lewis Banks lost possession in his own half, with Moylan finding Kane on the left hand side. The cross just needed a touch, but McCourt got in the way to force it out for a corner that came to nothing in the end.

The Rovers netminder was again the busier of the two, coming off his line to get in the way of Moylan’s effort again from a Kane ball.

Liam Buckley’s side needed something special to give themselves a chance of coming away with anything, and Paddy Kirk’s strike on 64 minutes was certainly that.

The former Longford man beat a couple of Shelbourne players just inside the box, placing the shot nicely into the top corner, giving former Rovers man Brendan Clarke no chance in goals.

That goal gave Rovers the lift they needed for the final 25 minutes or so.

But, they were almost 3-1 down on 70 minutes, but for heroic goalkeeping from McGinty.

A double stop from the 21-year-old denied Boyd twice from close range, who could not believe he hadn’t added a third for his side.

Rovers worked hard in the dying moments to try and steal a late equaliser, but the Shels defence showed few signs of letting up.

Rovers face another tricky task on Monday evening as they travel to Tallaght Stadium to take on Shamrock Rovers.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson, Aaron O’Driscoll, Luke Byrne, Shane Griffin, Shane Farrell, JJ Lunney (Aodh Dervin, 63), Mark Coyle, Jack Moylan (Dan Carr, 88), Conor Kane, Sean Boyd.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks (Colm Horgan, 77), Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt, Paddy Kirk, Will Fitzgerald (Max Mata, 46), Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger (Seamas Keogh, 77), Mark Byrne (Jordan Hamilton, 46), David Cawley, Aidan Keena (Cillian Heaney, 77).

Referee: Ben Connolly.