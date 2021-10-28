‘Nowhere else I’d rather be’ says Garry Buckley as he signs new Rovers deal

It says a lot about Garry Buckley’s commitment to Sligo Rovers that he’s signed a new two year deal without knowing if the Bit O'Red will be playing European football in 2022.

Rovers are clinging on to third place in recent weeks with the chasing pack struggling to take advantage of any slip-ups.

The Cork native spoke candidly about his desire to stay with the club as it was announced that he penned a new deal on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's straightforward as they come, there was nowhere else I would probably rather be. It was simple for me. I wanted to get it done before the end of the season so I could concentrate on the end of the season and the next year or two. It was probably the easiest contract I have signed in my time here, I'm really enjoying it. I see a bright future for the club and the team.”

Currently in his second season with the Bit O’Red, Buckley has formed a fine defensive partnership with John Mahon, with his stand-out weekly performances making him a certain candidate for player of the year.

Given the fact that there is no certainty as of yet regarding Rovers’ chances of European football next season, it will come as some comfort to fans that Buckley is more than happy to commit another two years to the club.

The 28-year-old believes the team and the club has so much potential, he says he wants to be part of it for as long as possible.

“When I signed two years ago I saw the potential. The big thing for me was that we were progressing from the first year I signed to last year, to this year there's been a steady progression and I see that continuing.

"That's all you can ask for from a team and a management staff and a club is progression because like myself when I was part of Cork, it didn't happen overnight. It took two or three years for us to win trophies and it's happening Shamrock Rovers, their process took three or four years and now they're going to win back to back titles so I'm under no illusions that things don't happen overnight.

"It's a process and I'm part of that process and I see us kicking on more next year and the year after. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think there was a chance of winning trophies. Why else is there a reason to play football if you don't want to win? I believe I can achieve that here and I'm going to do everything I can to help Sligo Rovers win trophies.”

From the 17 games since the mid-season break, during which Rovers were top of the table, they have only picked up 16 points.

Rovers have only won two games from their last 15 in all competitions, an unfortunate run that has seen them fall way behind Shamrock Rovers, who are 22 points ahead at the top of the table.

“Every team has blips through the season, it's just that ours happens to be at the end of the season. We did so well at the start of the season that there was always going to be a time where we were going to drop off a small bit because it's impossible to keep up that intensity and those results trough a nine/ten months season.

“Shamrock Rovers didn't have a good start and now they're on a good run. It doesn't work like that. I know that and the manager knows that. I know this is the place I want to be. I'm really happy and as hungry as ever to win trophies.”

Buckley added: “If you look at the first four or five months of the season we were probably the best team in the country, it's just putting that over the course of eight, nine, ten months of the season. Injuries, suspensions probably killed us, if we didn't have those, which is impossible to avoid, we'd be up there. Even our blip, if we had racked off a couple of wins there in that block, we'd be still up there. I know we're very close. I know we'll progress again next year.”

While Buckley admits that the mood might be slightly more anxious around the dressing room at the minute, he also came out in defence of manager Liam Buckley who has faced some fierce criticism as a result of Rovers’ recent poor run of form.

The Bit O’Red have not won since September 14th, and Buckley says the players fully believe in their manager, who guided them from bottom place to European football in 2020.

“They're (players) a bit anxious maybe because teams are getting close to use but then again when you look at the bigger picture, we're still third in the table. The season goes on nine or ten months like, it's not a three month season.

"The season didn't start in July, it started in February. The bigger picture, we're doing well. I think people get away from the idea that we're in a blip, but if you look at it from where we came from last year, the manager has been phenomenal.

"We were bottom of the table going into Covid last year (four defeats in opening four games before the season was paused due to Covid-19), I don't think any other manager could have gone through that period like he has.

"He was saying it the whole time, 'Europe, Europe, Europe' last year through Covid and I was thinking to myself 'this is weird because we're bottom of the table, no points'. There's no other manager that could have gone through that period so gracefully and so calm that any other managers there would be crisis meetings, argy bargy, he kept a cool head.

"We've got to look at that side of it. I know there's people calling for Liam's head and stuff like that but that's absolute madness. I believe in him and all the players believe in him. He gets the best out of me.

"I'm playing the best football of my career in the last three or four years, look at the bigger picture, the club could have been playing in the First Division last year and now we're third in the table and people are still not happy. Our objective is Europe and we're in prime position. I've every faith that we're going to get Europe.”

Looking back, the Rovers centre-back believes suspensions and injuries stacked up, and meant that their form eventually fell by the wayside as they don’t have the strength in depth that perhaps other sides do.

Yeah at the time (Rovers went top), there was people saying 'title challenge and Europe'. At the time and being the type of person that I am I was thinking 'seize the opportunity'. Don't be saying 'we'll take Europe, we'll be happy with that' because we were up there top of the table at the break.

"I think the big thing for us at that stage we got a lot of suspensions and injuries, with the squad we had, it was tight, we just couldn't hack it and there was period there in June, July, August where me and John Mahon had only played together for two games or something in three months.

" There's rotation everywhere, and it doesn't help. Shamrock Rovers can bring players in and players out who are equal. It doesn't work like that. Once we lost that bit of cohesion, Greg was missing for a few games, we lost Jordan Gibson, there was so much going on that we didn't have.

"First four months we had a settled front four or front six so that was helping us in a way. That's football. You're going to get injuries, you're going to get suspensions. Obviously form and stuff dipped and we stopped scoring goals. That comes with football. I wouldn't be worried too much about it.”

Rovers take on Drogheda United on Friday evening at The Showgrounds in a game that is now a must win, if they are to secure third place.

Derry could have moved into third on Sunday had they beaten Drogs, and Bohs could have continued to push for third had they beaten Waterford, but both teams lost.

Tim Clancy’s side, indeed, are not out of the European race yet, and that win over Derry has pushed them level on points with Bohs, just four points behind Rovers.

Buckley is acutely aware of the challenge Rovers face in their final five games this season.

“It's the old cliche. It's one game at a time. It's the cliche I hate the most but it's so true. No matter who you're playing, you've no right to win any game. Waterford came up to us last week and got a point, they were second bottom, and then they went to Bohs and won. At this stage of the season everyone has something to play for, relegation, Europe, leagues, you don't get anything in this league unless you work hard first and foremost.

"Quality comes second. This stage of the season players are fighting for contracts, they're fighting for their futures, Longford coming on Monday night, they're relegated but it doesn't matter because they're fighting for their careers because they want contracts. Every game is the same as the next game.

"You don't get more than three points for going up to Tallaght and beating Shamrock Rovers than at home to Longford, that's how you approach it. One game at a time.”