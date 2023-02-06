Northern Ireland international Casey Howe joins Sligo Rovers for a ‘different challenge’

Northern Ireland international Casey Howe says she’s signed for Sligo Rovers as playing against the best teams in Ireland ‘really appealed’ to her.

Howe joined the Bit O’Red last week ahead of the new SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division season.

The 20-year-old from Enniskillen joins Steve Feeney’s side from Glentoran in the Women’s Premiership in Northern Ireland.

Howe has had spells with Ballinamallard and Linfield before moving to the Glens and now will begin her career south of the border with the Bit O’ Red.

Feeney said: “Casey is a terrific player. We have been keeping track of her for a while now and are delighted to have secured her signature.

"It is an exciting time for the club ahead of the new season and this is a big statement of where we want to go.

"She will add an attacking threat and add to the quality we already have in the squad.”

The talented attacker has scored 32 goals in 40 appearances from her time at Linfield and Glentoran and is sure to excite Bit O’ Red supporters throughout 2023.

Howe told sligorovers.com: “I chose Sligo Rovers as I wanted a different challenge to that of the League in Northern Ireland and having the opportunity to play against the best teams in Ireland was something that really appealed to me.

"I aim to bring something different to the team and help the team move up the table.

"The girls have all been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to kicking off the new campaign.

"Knowing the quality of both Steve Feeney and Jason McCartney through my youth football at Ballinamallard really helped me in making my decision to join Sligo Rovers.”