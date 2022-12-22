McLellan is latest player to re-sign for Sligo Rovers

Steve Feeney’s plans for the 2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division are in full swing and his squad is taking shape with Lauren McLellan the latest player to re-sign for the new campaign.

McLellan joined the Bit O’ Red earlier this year and will now go into her second season with the club in the new year.

Lauren bagged her first competitive goal in a 1-1 draw against Treaty United at The Showgrounds toward the end of last season.

Manager Steve Feeney is pleased with this latest addition: “I’m thrilled to see Lauren sign back with us for next season.

"She is another good young player and that’s something we want to continue and help develop these players and help them progress their careers.

"We are looking forward to working with her again next season.”

McLellan is also a student at ATU Sligo and is part of the senior women’s squad competing in the Third Level league and cups.

Lauren played with Manulla, Castlebar Celtic and Knock/Kiltimagh United in Mayo previously and is one of a number of Mayo natives in Steve Feeney’s squad.

She is happy to re-sign with the club for 2023: “I’m delighted to re-sign for Sligo Rovers for next season and very grateful I am in the management’s plans.

"Last year we proved we can compete in this league and I have no doubt Steve and the management team will push us to our potential again next season.

"Hopefully we get off to a great start with our first home game against Shamrock Rovers.”

McLellan and her team-mates return to pre-season training in January ahead of the first game of the season at home to Shamrock Rovers on March 4th 2023.