Max Mata scores sixth of the season as Sligo Rovers move into third

Stefan Radosavljevic reacts to scoring his first goal for Sligo Rovers. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.

Max Mata celebrates as he gives Sligo Rovers the lead against Dundalk at Oriel Park. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.

Max Mata netted his sixth of the season and Stefan Radosavljevic scored his first for Sligo Rovers as the Bit O’Red left it late to bring all three points home from Oriel Park on Friday night.

Mata put Rovers ahead early on, with Rayhaan Tulloch equalising with the follow-up on 44 minutes after his penalty was initially saved.

Rovers pushed hard to find a winner in the second half, and were rewarded at the death as the Faroese international Radosavljevic fired home to move Rovers into third place in the table.

Manager John Russell wanted a response from his side after losing 1-0 at home to Bohemians last Saturday night at The Showgrounds.

But, they were coming up against a Dundalk side also hurting from their previous outing, losing 4-0 to champions Shamrock Rovers.

Russell made just one change, with Greg Bolger dropping to the bench in place of Lukas Browning.

The Lilywhites made three changes, with Hayden Muller, Ryan O’Kane and Johannes Yli-Kokko all coming into the team.

Robbie Benson missed out through suspension.

A super save from Luke McNicholas denied Stephen O’Donnell’s side an early lead, as the Belcarra man tipped Ryan O’Kane’s effort just over the bar.

With 16 played, the visitors hit the lead with thanks to Max Mata, who else?

RB Leipzig loanee Fabrice Hartmann picked out Will Fitzgerald on the left, and the Limerick native sent an inviting cross into the box with Mata on hand to poke it in from close range, netting his sixth of the campaign.

Mata turned defender moments later as he headed John Martin’s effort off the line, before McNicholas again denied Dundalk, this time with a fine stop from Archie Davies’ long range shot.

Controversially, before half-time referee Damien McGraith pointed to the spot after Tulloch went down in the box after contact from John Mahon, although the decision looks a harsh one.

Tulloch himself took the penalty, which was initially saved by McNicholas, but the West Brom loanee was on hand to tuck away the follow up to leave the sides level at half-time.

A good cross from Fitzgerald again in the second half was smothered by Nathan Shepperd in the Dundalk goals shortly after the re-start, while Frank Liivak sent his effort straight into the arms of the Dundalk netminder from a promising move.

A vital interception from Mahon ensured that Conor Malley couldn’t pull the trigger as he intended to with the former Rochdale man looking like Dundalk’s best chance of finding a winner alongside Tulloch.

Rovers, to their credit, were really applying the pressure in the closing stages, desperate to find a winner.

Kailin Barlow’s corner was flicked on by Will Fitzgerald before being cleared by the Dundalk rearguard.

A minute from time, Russell’s side found a deserved winner. Good hold up play from Greg Bolger allowed Radosavljevic the time to get forward, weaving his way through the Dundalk defence with ease before placing the shot into the net past Shepperd to win all three points at the death.

Rovers are back in action on Monday night as they take on Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Hayden Muller, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Johannes Yli-Kokko (Greg Sloggett 60), Alfie Lewis; Rayhann Tulloch (Robbie McCourt 86), Connor Malley, Ryan O’Kane (Daniel Kelly 61); John Martin

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Niall Morahan (Greg Bolger 77); Fabrice Hartmann (Kailin Barlow 77), Bogdan Vastsuk (Stefan Radosavljevic 68), Will Fitzgerald; Max Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith