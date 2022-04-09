Mata scores twice as UCD hold Rovers to draw

Max Mata scored a brace as Sligo Rovers came from behind to earn a point against the league’s basement side UCD.

Rovers took the lead in the first-half through Mata, before UCD equalised thanks to Colm Whelan in the second half.

Evan Caffrey gave the students the lead on 77 minutes, before Mata netted again on 83 minutes to earn Liam Buckley’s side a point.

Liam Buckley made just one change to the side that lost to Bohemian on Tuesday night; Jordan Hamilton came in for Niall Morahan.

Rovers had lost their last two league games, both of which were at home before hosting a UCD side who were still looking for their first win of the season.

The Dubliners had only scored three goals before coming to The Showgrounds on Saturday night, two of those scored by defender Sam Todd and one scored by Tubbercurry’s Liam Kerrigan.

Andy Myler made four changes to his side after Monday night’s defeat to Derry City.

Alex Dunne, Dylan Duffy, Evan Caffrey and Donal Higgins came into the starting 11 with Sean Brennan, Adam Verdon and John Ryan dropping to the bench, while Eric Yoro missed out.

Although neither goalkeeper was tested too much in the early stages of this encounter, it was an intriguing match up as both sides kept their shape well in the opening minutes.

Jordan Hamilton was first to test the UCD waters, running through on goal after a long ball over the top.

Lorcan Healy in the UCD goals came off his line well, with Hamilton unable to direct his shot away from the former Maidestone man.

Both sides were holding onto possession well, and the deadlock was finally broken on 22 minutes.

Karl O’Sullivan’s corner from the left was nodded in at a tight angle by Mata to put his side ahead.

Ed McGinty was rarely troubled in the Rovers goals in the early stages; Dylan Duffy’s effort from the left was as close as the visitors would come.

In truth, there was very little between the two sides at half-time, aside from the goal.

Whatever Andy Myler said to his players at half-time had the desired effect, as UCD were looking hungry after the restart.

Just before the hour mark, the Students were back in the game. Tubbercurry native Liam Kerrigan gained possession and found Colm Whelan in the danger zone.

The pass from Kerrigan fell nicely for Whelan whose fantastic finish beat McGinty to make it 1-1.

That goal from the Kilkenny native meant UCD’s tails were up. An effort from Lewis Banks was cleared off the line, and moments later both Kerrigan and Duffy had efforts saved.

The visitors were knocking at the door, and deservedly went ahead on 77 minutes.

Garry Buckley’s misplaced pass forward came to Duffy who squared it for the onrushing Evan Caffrey whose shot from close range gave the students a precious lead.

The hosts were desperatley trying to find an equaliser in the closing stages, and they were putting pressure on the visitors’ defence.

Greg Bolger considered sending the free-kick back to goalkeeper Ed McGinty, but instead opted to loft it forward.

Good job he did, as Max Mata got in between Lorcan Healy and Sam Todd, and nodded it goalwards, and with no-one there to defend it the ball hit the back of the net and Rovers were back in the game.

The Bit O’Red tried to find a late winner, as did UCD, but the students defended with intent to see the game out, earning a valuable point.

For Rovers, it was another disappointing result and performance, particularly considering they had lost their two previous home games.

Next up is a visit to Dundalk on Friday night, followed by another away fixture on Easter Monday when Rovers will travel to Ballybofey to take on Finn Harps.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Nando Pijnaker, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt (Paddy Kirk HT); Adam McDonnell (David Cawley 86), Greg Bolger; Karl O’Sullivan, Will Fitzgerald; Max Mata, Jordan Hamilton (Seamas Keogh 74).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Alex Dunne, Sam Todd, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam; Jack Keaney, Donal Higgins (Sean Brennan 73); Liam Kerrigan (Adam Lennon 92), Evan Caffrey, Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan 86); Colm Whelan.

Referee: Derek Tomney.

Attendance: 1,856