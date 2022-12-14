Locals Ruth Monaghan and Kerri O’Hara sign new deals with Sligo Rovers for 2023

Sligo Rovers’ plans for the 2023 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division are in full flow, with Steve Feeney adding two further additions on Tuesday.

Locals Ruth Monaghan and Kerri ‘Pixie’ O’Hara have signed new deals with the Bit O’Red for the new season.

Monaghan made 14 appearances for Rovers last season, while O’Hara made 10 appearances.

Monaghan is a native of Sligo town, and was an important part of Feeney’s first squad.

Feeney said: “I am very happy to see Ruth involved with us once again next season. She is a quality defender and a good leader and a popular member of the group.

"She put in some great displays last year and we’re looking forward to working with her again in 2023.”

Monaghan was part of The Ursuline Convent Senior football team in 2019 that won the Connacht Schools Final and is now studying at ATU Sligo.

Ruth joins fellow senior players Emma Doherty, Ciara Henry and Lauren Boles as confirmed signings for next season with many more expected to be announced in the coming days.

Monaghan said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to re-sign for Sligo Rovers for the season ahead. I’m looking forward to new challenges that the next season will bring, starting with our opening game against Shamrock Rovers at home.”

Youngster O’Hara was one of Rovers’ stand-out performers in 2022.

The Tubbercurry native who attends St Attracta’s College was given her debut by Steve Feeney early in the season having progressed through the club’s Under 17 and 19 Womens teams.

O’ Hara played in a number of positions throughout the season and was rewarded with a number of call-ups to The Republic of Ireland Under 19 Womens squad, most recently for a training camp in Waterford last weekend.

She was largely used as a full-back throughout the season.

Bit O’ Red boss Steve Feeney is pleased that Pixie is once against on board next season: “I am delighted to see Pixie sign again for next year. Every time she stepped on the pitch she played without fear and her talent is limitless and we are all very excited to see what her future in the game brings.

"She was deservedly called up to the International set up during the year and I am sure this is only just the start of her career.”

Pixie also plays for her school’s team and was part of the squad that won the Connacht Junior title earlier this year, narrowly missing out on reaching the All-Ireland Schools Final after a close defeat in the Semi-Final.

O’Hara is another product of Sligo Rovers Academy and played for the club’s Under 17 side before progressing through to the Under 19 team and now becomes a main stay in the senior squad.

The versatile midfielder is happy to be on board again: “I’m delighted to have resigned for the 2023 season. Last season, we proved that we’re well able to compete in the Woman’s National League and we only want to push on going into next season.”

The Bit O’ Red will begin the 2022 season with a home tie against Shamrock Rovers on Saturday March 4th at The Showgrounds.

Season Tickets for the Women’s team will be on sale from January at just €50.