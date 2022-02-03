Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liam Buckley: ‘There’s never a day goes by that I’m not making enquiries about players’

Rovers drew 1-1 with Finn Harps at The Showgrounds in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.

Niall Morahan, the goalscorer for Rovers on Tuesday night, is surrounded by Ryan Connolly and Bastien Hery of Finn Harps. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand
David Cawley gets his pass away as Barry McNamee puts the pressure on. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Close

Niall Morahan, the goalscorer for Rovers on Tuesday night, is surrounded by Ryan Connolly and Bastien Hery of Finn Harps. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Niall Morahan, the goalscorer for Rovers on Tuesday night, is surrounded by Ryan Connolly and Bastien Hery of Finn Harps. Pic: Donal Hackett.

David Cawley gets his pass away as Barry McNamee puts the pressure on. Pic: Donal Hackett.

David Cawley gets his pass away as Barry McNamee puts the pressure on. Pic: Donal Hackett.

/

Niall Morahan, the goalscorer for Rovers on Tuesday night, is surrounded by Ryan Connolly and Bastien Hery of Finn Harps. Pic: Donal Hackett.

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Although admittedly not a fan of pre-season friendlies, Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley knows more than most how important they are in terms of getting players match fit.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Finn Harps certainly wasn’t a game to write home about, but it was a valuable run out for players and indeed for the management team who got to see how the current squad fares against a fellow Premier Division side.

Privacy