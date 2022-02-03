Liam Buckley: ‘There’s never a day goes by that I’m not making enquiries about players’

Although admittedly not a fan of pre-season friendlies, Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley knows more than most how important they are in terms of getting players match fit.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Finn Harps certainly wasn’t a game to write home about, but it was a valuable run out for players and indeed for the management team who got to see how the current squad fares against a fellow Premier Division side.

The result doesn’t matter, and one can take little in terms of conclusions from those sort of encounters.

Buckley said: “We played a few pre-season friendlies last year and I couldn’t tell you one result. Nobody remembers them. The match tonight was poor. I thought Finn Harps did marginally better than we did, with the ball and especially in the second-half. We definitely will improve, that’s for sure.

“To be honest, I hate pre-season friendlies, primarily because you just expose your players to injuries and inevitably you pick up bits and pieces that you could do without.

"That said, we do have a minimum amount this year and hopefully we get through all of them. It’s a case of getting lads fit. We have a six week programme, it’s important from day one to the end that they get as much training as they can out of that.”

The Bit O’Red took the lead after six minutes when Niall Morahan fired into the back of the net after a lovely lay off from Seamas Keogh. A nice goal, indeed, but the Rovers boss wasn’t overly pleased with what he saw throughout the 90 minutes.

"Cracking goal. It was a good team goal, there was plenty of passing to get it to that. Unfortunately after that there wasn’t a lot going on. That disappointed me a wee bit.

"I said to them after that there is areas we need to improve on, getting the ball back is one of them, fitness levels around the pitch, bearing in mind we’re half way through our pre-season.

"The actual shape of how we’re playing and what we’re trying to do, that needs to be improved. We do have some new lads in as well, I do see it getting better.”

Buckley confirmed that both Robbie McCourt and Shane Blaney were substituted as they picked up very slight knocks.

"We’ve just got to make sure we get through these games. It’s about getting yourself match fit, and I’m looking at our lads and we’ve still got a bit to go to get our lads match fit but we’re three weeks into our programme.”

It’s clear that Rovers need a number of signings to fill the squad, and no-one is more aware of this than Buckley.

He says he is working constantly to try and bring in the right players who will improve the squad.

“It’s not easy signing players this time of year, primarily because a lot of the players are still in contract. It’s not the end of the season for them where they would be out of contract and coming to you for finance, opportunity, they come to you for whatever reason but if they’re still in contract it’s a lot more difficult.

"We have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to get players in, I will get another few players in. I do need to bolster up the squad to make sure we get through the season well.

"I’m delighted with the three or four we’ve brought in so far, unfortunately Paddy didn’t feature this evening he just picked up a slight thigh strain and Mark Byrne had a slight groin strain so I didn’t involve them. There will be another few to add in and we’ll be getting them in as quick as we can.

“There’s never a day goes by that I’m not making enquiries, I’ve made some already and at the moment I’m close to one or two.”

Rovers will travel to Derry tomorrow (Friday) to face Derry City in a behind closed doors friendly. No fans or media will be permitted.

Half-way through pre-season, Buckley is relatively happy with where they’re at, but he knows there is still work to do.

“They're all working hard. I’ve been there and done that. The pitch didn’t play particularly well tonight, with all the sand and all that from a maintenance point of view.

"I’m pleased with where we’re at with the group that we have. We’ve got to flesh out the back end of the group, we’ve another 3, 4, 5 players to get in. I’m working vigorously hard to get that.”