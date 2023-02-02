Left-back Reece Hutchinson joins Sligo Rovers on loan until June from Cheltenham

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell has brought in defensive reinforcement in the form of left-back Reece Hutchinson who joins the club on loan until the end of June from Aidan Keena’s new side, Cheltenham Town.

It follows the serious injury sustained by Gary Boylan who will miss most of the season, while Garry Buckley is still working his way back an injury he sustained during the away leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round against Viking.

Twenty-two-year-old Hutchinson is from Birmingham and progressed through the youth ranks of Burton Albion, making 43 appearances in League One as well as a number of cup appearances for the Brewers before moving to Cheltenham Town in 2021.

Russell told sligorovers.com: “I’m delighted to sign Reece on a loan deal until July.

"When Gary Boylan suffered his injury, it was important we brought in another full back to add quality and depth to our group.

"Reece is an attacking full back who comes to us with a lot of experience at League One level in England.

"I know from our conversations he is excited by the challenge ahead and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

The defender said: “I’m really excited to be here. As soon as I heard of an opportunity to come abroad and play in Ireland I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

"I spoke with John and he has big ambitions for the club as well as me for the season ahead.

"I want to perform at a high level and this is the perfect platform for me to progress in my career.

"I hope to show the fans here what I am all about and bring plenty of success going forward.”

Hutchinson will wear the number 4 shirt this season and joined his new team mates at training on Wednesday ahead of two pre-season friendlies at the weekend.