Leah Kelly is the latest player to commit to Sligo Rovers for 2023

Leah Kelly is the latest player to commit to Sligo Rovers ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season.

Kelly was a regular for Rovers throughout the 2022 season before her season was ended due to a planned shoulder procedure on an injury picked up earlier in the season.

Kelly, from Templeboy joined the club at the start of the 2022 season having had spells with local club Strand Celtic and Ballina Town in Mayo.

Kelly was also a keen GAA player featuring for her local club and Sligo Ladies GAA.

Manager Steve Feeney said: “I am very happy that Leah has signed with us again for next season.

“Leah was very important to us last year and no doubt she’ll have the same influence on the team next season.

“She is versatile as well as being 100% committed both on and off the pitch”.

Kelly added: “I’m delighted to re-sign with Sligo Rovers and I’m very grateful to Steve and the management team for including me in their plans.

"Last year was a great start but, I think as a team we want to push on and work on the foundations we started to build last season.

"I think there’s been so many positives for women’s football in Ireland this year so, it’s a great time to be involved and build on this momentum.

"Hopefully, my recovery continues to go well and I can get back on to the pitch as soon as possible.”

Rovers will start the season with a home tie against Shamrock Rovers Women at The Showgrounds on March 4th at 5pm.

Season tickets will be available in January for just €50.