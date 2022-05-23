Keogh the hero as Rovers beat Derry at the death

Sligo Rovers' Seamas Keogh battles with St Patrick's Athletic's Jamie Lennon in a meeting of the two sides last season. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

There was late drama at The Showgrounds on Monday night as Grange’s Seamas Keogh struck in injury time to record a first win in six games for Sligo Rovers in a 2-1 victory over Derry City – Rovers’ first game since the departure of manager Liam Buckley.

Interim manager John Russell was beaming with pride at full time having watched his side put in one of their best performances all season, seeing off a Derry City side who have fallen behind Shamrock Rovers, despite a strong start to the season.

Rovers took the lead in the first-half through Garry Buckley, with Jamie McGonigle levelling the scoring in the seconds before half-time.

It looked as though this was going to end with a point each for the two sides, but substitute Keogh fired past Brian Maher to earn all three points on an incredible night for the Bit O’Red.

There was a sombre mood around The Showgrounds prior to kick-off, due to the departure of the popular Liam Buckley.

But, the show must go on. And John Russell was taking charge of a side looking for a third home win of the season, and a first in six games.

He made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Bohemian on Friday night – Paddy Kirk and Adam McDonnell came into the starting 11 with David Cawley and Robbie McCourt missing out through injury.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City had lost two and drawn two of their previous four games, and were coming to The Showgrounds desperate to turn their form around.

Higgins also made two changes following Friday night’s defeat to Dundalk – Ciaran Coll and Matty Smith dropped to the bench with James Akintunde and Danny Lafferty coming in.

It was an even start to the game, with neither side willing to take too many risks at that stage of the game.

With 20 minutes on the clock, the deadlock was broken. Adam McDonnell’s corner came to Buckley who forced it into the net at the corner to put Rovers ahead.

Brian Maher in the Derry goals saved well from Karl O’Sullivan’s effort on 24 minutes, before Derry broke forward courtesy of Joe Thomson, but smart goalkeeping from Ed McGinty denied Derry an equaliser.

Maher had to be alert to save Karl O’Sullivan’s effort and to gather the loose ball before Adam McDonnell could get there.

McGinty saved well from a close range header, before Derry were back on level terms.

With seconds to go until half time, Buckley’s attempted clearance hit off his team-mate Colm Horgan, with the ball bouncing nicely for the league's top scorer McGonigle who finished neatly past McGinty to make it 1-1.

Credit to Rovers, their heads never dropped following the concession of the equaliser and they worked hard in the second-half to try and force another goal.

Brian Maher saved well on a number of occasions to deny McDonnell as Rovers were enjoying good spells of possession, with Colm Horgan’s effort also trickling wide.

A dangerous looking Will Patching free-kick was well held by McGinty, before McGonigle almost made it 2-1 as he got in behind the Rovers defence, but his effort was well off target.

This game was headed for a 1-1 draw, but substitute Seamas Keogh had other plans.

Having carved space in the box to get the shot away, Keogh’s effort was saved by Maher, before The Showgrounds exploded moments later.

Three minutes into added time, Keogh somehow found space in a crowded box and fired his powerful effort from close range into the back of the net to earn the victory at the death.

What followed were emotional scenes, particularly for Keogh who hasn’t seen much game time his season.

It was the kind of victory that will have brought everyone together – on the pitch and off it as Rovers look to get through what was a difficult period.

The Bit O’Red, under interim manager John Russell, will travel to Dublin again this Friday to take on UCD in the final game before the mid-season break.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley (Nando Pijnaker 70), Paddy Kirk; Niall Morahan (Seamas Keogh 86), Greg Bolger; Will Fitzgerald, Adam McDonnell, Karl O’Sullivan (Cillian Heaney 82); Aidan Keena.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Eoin Toal, Shane McEleney (Ciaran Coll 78), Cameron McJannet; Ronan Boyce, Danny Lafferty (Matty Smith 60); Cameron Dummigan (Brandon Kavanagh 26), Will Patching, Joe Thomson; James Akintunde, Jamie McGonigle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.