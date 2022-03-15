Keena the hat-trick hero as Rovers see off Harps

Aidan Keena scored a first career hat-trick as Sligo Rovers continued their fine start to the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, beating neighbours Finn Harps 3-1 at The Showgrounds in what was an utterly dominant performance. The Mullingar native had the Bit O’Red 1-0 up after 14 minutes, adding his second of the game just before-half. Keena added his third minutes into the second-half, while Luke Rudden’s late consolation offered the visitors some hope going into the dying minutes of the game. Liam Buckley’s side came into this game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Drogheda United at Head in The Game Park last Friday night. That result stretched Rovers’ unbeaten run to four, and was a third consecutive clean sheet for Liam Buckley’s side. Harps, on the other hand, had picked up just two points from their opening four games, and had only scored one league goal so far in the campaign. Buckley made four changes to the side that beat Drogheda days earlier; Lewis Banks, Paddy Kirk, Garry Buckley and Max Mata all dropped to the bench while Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Robbie McCourt and Aidan Keena all came into the starting 11. For Finn Harps, Ollie Horgan made two changes to his side that was beaten by St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night as Conor Tourish and Eric McWoods came into the team with Yoyo Mahdy and Bastien Hery left on the bench. It was a first start for Eric McWoods, and the American was looking troublesome for Rovers in the early stages of the game as he continued to run in behind the Bit O’Red defence. And while the Ballybofey side were looking dangerous when they went forward, they were unable to make anything of their early opportunities, and it was Rovers who struck first. It was a lovely move, initiated by the lively Adam McDonnell who won the ball back before finding Will Fitzgerald whose flick on fell neatly for Keena who fired his effort past McGinley in the Harps goals on 14 minutes to put Rovers ahead. Former Harps man Karl O’Sullivan sent his effort straight into the hands of his former team-mate McGinley moments later as Rovers went in search of a second. Moments before half-time, it was 2-0 to the hosts with that man Keena on the scoresheet once again. The 22-year-old got on the end of lovely link-up play by O’Sullivan and Hamilton, with the Canadian’s cross setting up Keena perfectly to score his and Rovers’ second of the night. It was a huge blow to Harps who were desperately trying to find a way back into this game, trailing 2-0 at the half-way point made a comeback seem unlikely. McWoods, who looked dangerous in the early stages, was replaced at half-time by Harps’ longest serving player Mark Timlin, as Ollie Horgan tried to get his side back into this game. Moments into the second-half, the hosts extended their lead even further as Keena struck for the third time; his first career hat-trick. As Keena ran onto a long ball over the top, he had to out-muscle Spaniard Jose Carrillo and Ethan Boyle to get the shot away, and he did just that in emphatic fashion, sending The Showgrounds into rapturous celebrations. Horgan made three changes as he brought Bastien Hery, Erol Alkan and Yoyo Mahdy into the fray in place of Ryan Connolly, Carrillo and Ryan Rainey. Keena almost netted his and Rovers’ fourth around the hour mark but he couldn’t get the shot away the way he would have liked. Pijnaker almost extended Rovers’ lead but his header was well over in the end, before McGinley had to come well off his line to gather the ball from the feet of O’Sullivan. The visitors did pull one back late on as the hosts failed to clear a Harps corner. Substitute Luke Rudden spotted the ball in time and was able to burst forward to fire his shot goalwards, and watched as it somehow worked its way through the crowd in the box, beating Richard Brush to give Harps a glimmer of hope. That’s all it was, however, and Harps could not find a way back into this game at the late stages. For Rovers, that’s five games unbeaten this season as they prepare to take on Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium this Friday evening. Harps, on the other hand, are still without a win, but they did show glimpses that should give some hope that they will improve as the season progresses. Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Colm Horgan, Shane Blaney, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt; Niall Morahan, Adam McDonnell; Karl O’Sullivan (Paddy Kirk 79), Will Fitzgerald (Mark Byrne 74); Jordan Hamilton (Seamas Keogh 87), Aidan Keena (Max Mata 74). Finn Harps: Mark McGinley; David Webster, Conor Tourish, Jose Carrillo (Erol Alkan 62); Ethan Boyle, Barry McNamee (Luke Rudden 79); Elie N’Zeyi, Ryan Rainey (Yoyo Mahdy 62), Ryan Connolly (Bastien Hery 62); Eric McWoods (Mark Timlin HT); Filip Mihaljevic. Referee: Ben Connolly. Attendance: 2,634