Katie Melly and Amy Hyndman join Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have confirmed two further additions to the club’s Women’s National League team as locals Amy Hyndman and Katie Melly are the latest to sign for Steve Feeney’s side.

The duo join Emma Hansberry in the squad for the new season which starts with an away trip to Peamount United on March 5th

Hyndman, 21, joins from Athlone Town.

The 21-year-old is currently a sports scholar at Letterkenny IT, where she captains the ladies football team.

Previously, the Grange native spent two years playing for Sion Swifts Under 19s after progressing through Benbulben FC’s underage academy.

Hyndman, a left winger, has represented LYIT at the 2018/19 intervarsities, and won the Regional Futsal Finals in 2019/20, qualifying for the national finals.

She is in her fourth year at Letterkenny IT, where she is studying Early Childhood Health Care and Education.

Hyndman is also an experienced coach locally, having spent the last five years coaching Sligo/Leitrim Gaynor Cup teams at various age levels.

She has previously coached a range of age groups at Ballisodare and at Cliffoney Celtic and has coached on the FAI Summer Soccer Schools in Sligo.

Hyndman said: “I’m delighted to have signed and be part of the first WNL Sligo Rovers team. It’s great to have this opportunity in our own county.

“The girls and the management have been brilliant so far so I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Sligo town native Melly is currently a scholarship student at IT Sligo, where she is in her fourth year, studying Health Science and Physical Activity.

Melly is the third confirmed signing for Steve Feeney’s side, joining Emma Hansbery and Hyndman in the squad.

The 23-year-old played her underage football with Strand Celtic, and represented the league at the Gaynor Cup.

Melly also represented Connacht at the FAI Schools interprovincial tournament in 2012.

At the age of 16, she signed for Castlebar Celtic who at the time were playing in the Women’s National League.

Melly, an attacking midfielder or winger, grew up supporting the Bit O’Red, and now the opportunity to play for the club is a massive source of pride for her and her family.

She said: “I’m delighted to sign for Sligo Rovers. It’s great. The thought of playing for Sligo Rovers fills me with excitement. There’s pictures at home of me with my Dad at the matches and I’m only 5 or 6.

“Signing for them, it’s great for my family as well because my Dad is a massive fan of Rovers. I just want to make them all proud.”

Melly has proved to be an important player for IT Sligo, and played a vital role in the college’s O’Regan Cup victory in 2019.

Having not played club football since Castlebar Celtic left the WNL, Melly is now raring to go at Sligo Rovers.

“I’ve wanted to go back playing in the WNL for a while. It was tough when I was in school traveling up and down to Castlebar for training and then for games at the weekends.

“The only other place I could go was Galway but it’s a two hour drive which wasn’t really feasible cause I had college in Sligo.

“Then I spoke to Conor O’Grady and I couldn’t wait to get involved with Rovers. Now I’m dying to play. I’m really excited.”

Training is well underway, and Melly can’t wait to get games under her belt.

Rovers take on Conn Rangers in a pre-season friendly at the Sean Fallon Centre on Saturday at 4pm.

“Training has been tough, for me I’m starting back properly again. The level of training drills and the playing drills is great. I can’t wait to start playing games. I can’t wait to get going. Getting the feel of it all being back training just makes me more excited about playing games.”

Melly is also enjoying working with manager Steve Feeney and the backroom team.

“They’re all great coaches and they all know what they’re talking about. I’m really enjoying working with them and constantly learning as we go along.”

Familiar faces within the squad have certainly made the settling in period easier.

“I played with Emma Hansberry down in Castlebar. I always looked up to her, she played for Strand Celtic as well. There’s some other girls there too that I played with already so it’s great to play with them and have that familiarity.”