Junior soccer round-up: No stopping MCR as they win 12th of the season

As the Sligo Leitrim and District Soccer League edges closer to the Christmas break, MCR will remain on top of the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League table going into the new year as it looks like there’s no stopping the Sligo town side.

Their 12th win of the season came on Sunday afternoon with an impressive and dominant 4-0 victory over Cartron United, who would have title aspirations themselves coming in to this campaign.

After a tight first half, the sides were level at the half way point, but MCR soon turned on the style.

Jordan Harte opened the scoring for MCR ten minutes into the second half, adding his second of the game 15 minutes later.

Donagh Crowne added a third in the 70th minute, before substitute Ryan McManus scored MCR’s fourth in his first appearance since signing back from Carbury.

Calry Bohs won their sixth game of the season on Saturday night as they were 2-1 winners over Real Tubber in MacSharry Park.

Aaron Flynn and the league’s top scorer Eoin Nicholson were on the scoresheet for Calry, while Brian Morahan netted for Real Tubber.

Gareth Kelly scored four goals as Carbury completely dominated against Coolaney United to win 10-0 in Coolaney. Mark McGoldrick netted a brace while Jason Lyons, Tyler Stallard and Mamoud Mansaray all got in on the act too.

Cliffoney picked up just their second win of the season as they beat the league's bottom side Ballisodare United. Alan Harrison’s goal on 10 minutes was enough to see the North Sligo side pick up a valuable three points.

Manor Rangers were 2-1 winners over St Johns in what was a closely fought game in Manorhamilton. The deadlock was broken after ten minutes when Brian McDonald put the hosts ahead. Darren Mills equalised in the 55th minute but ten minutes from time, Seamus Ryder got on the end of a cross to score the winner for Manor with a fine header.

Aughanagh Celtic twice came from behind to secure a draw against Strand Celtic on Sunday. Philip Martin gave Strand the lead before Niall Craig made it one apiece. Niall McDermott made it 2-1 to Strand, but Aughanagh pulled together and went at Strand, with James Kiernan getting his side’s second and the equaliser. The two sides battled hard to find a winner, but had to settle for a point in the end.

In The Sligo Pallets Premier League, Ballymote Celtic emerged victorious from their top of the table clash against Gurteen Celtic. Mark Irwin’s men were 2-0 ahead at half-time, and added three more after the restart to secure a big win.

Scorers for Ballymote were Oisin Brennan with two and a goal each from Colm Duffy, Niall Colsh and Cian Kilcoyne while Gurteen’s scorer was Conor

Walsh.

Valley Rovers took all three points from an eleven goal thriller against Kilglass Enniscrone. Ciaran Jennings scored four for Valley, while Jack Ozdobinski got two with Dylan Gabbidon getting in on the action too. Steven Conway scored a brace for the West Sligo men, with Peter Buckley and Robert Jacob also scoring.

Chaffpool United had to survive a Dromahair comeback to hold on for three points in their meeting this weekend. Pearse Gorman opened the scoring for Chaffpool with five minutes on the clock. Eoin Carty doubled Chaffpool’s lead ten minutes later. Shane Fowley then pulled one back for Dromahair. Gorman’s second made it 3-1 to Chaffpool 20 minutes into the second half. James Clinton made it 3-2 on the 70th minute as Dromahair got bodies forward to try and find an equaliser, but Chaffpool’s defence held out for three points.

Glenview were winners over Carrick Town in a game that produced ten goals on Sunday afternoon. After a blistering start, Glenview were 4-2 up at the half way point. Both sides added two further goals after the restart, as Glenview were 6-4 winners. Clive Brennan (x3), Thomas Myers (x2) and Seamie O’Boyle all scored for Glenview while Shane Beirne (x2), Steven Flynn and Kyle McNabola all scored for Carrick.

Ballygawley Celtic were convincing winners over Calry Bohs Reserves on Sunday afternoon, winning 3-0. Cathal Davey put his side ahead on 15 minutes. Hughie McGowan converted a penalty just before half-time to double his side's lead, before Cathal Davey scored his second and Ballygawley’s third to secure the win for Ballygawley.

The referee in the Strand Celtic Reserves V Benbulben game ‘had no option but to abandon the match on the night’, the league said.