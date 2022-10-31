Junior soccer round-up: MCR’s fine start continues, Carbury also unbeaten in Sligo Southern Hotel Super League

MCR continued their flawless start to the 2022/23 Sligo Southern Hotel Super League campaign as they were 4-0 winners over Coolaney United in Cranmore on Sunday morning, their seventh win in seven games this season.

MCR started the game strongly and didn’t let up.

With a 3-0 lead at the half way point, MCR were comfortabl with goals from Jordan Harte, Donagh Crowne and Ciaran Harvey.

Kaillum Burns added a fourth mid-way through the second half to round off another good performance for the Sligo town side.

There was a close encounter for second placed Cartron who needed an injury time goal to overcome St John’s.

Cartron went ahead in the first half thanks to Steven Patton who is enjoying a good season.

Conor Healy’s free-kick levelled the score ten minutes later with the teams going in level at the half way point.

It looked as though this game was headed for a draw, until Cartron struck in injury time with an own goal putting them ahead, although Brendan Fitzsimons was claiming it.

They all count, though, and that goal could prove to be an important one.

Carbury continued their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 campaign with a hard fought 6-3 win over Arrow Harps at MacSharry Park.

The Sligo town side took the lead when Aaron Murren scored a penalty after Gareth Kelly was taken down in the box.

Steven Armstrong bundled it over the line to double Carbury’s lead against an Arrow Harps side who were making life difficult for the league’s champions.

Johnny Quinn pulled one back for the Riverstown men seconds before half-time, and Harps started the second half well, and were back on level terms on 52 minutes when Adam Kearns beat Mark Rooney.

But that didn’t last long as Gareth Kelly put Carbury ahead again, before Ross McLoughlin added a fourth.

Patrick Kenny scored a third for Arrow Harps to make Carbury nervous, but two goals from super sub Nathan Rooney ensured the points for Carbury.

Manorhamilton Rangers picked up an important win over Aughanagh Celtic on Friday night.

Manor dominated for large parts of this game and restricted the visitors to one shot which was brilliantly saved by Shaun O’Boyle.

On a very windy night Manor played some delightful passages of play.

Manor took the lead when Aaron Hickey found Cian Rock in space and he calmly found the net.

Cian Rock scored his and Manor’s second following a run from Cathal O Connell who set up Cian Rock who rifled home.

Aughanagh had a good spell of pressure but were kept at bay by a solid back line.

Michael Ferguson came on as a sub and scored within twenty seconds of his arrival with a brilliant finish to the top corner of the net to make it three for Manor.

In The Sligo Pallets Premier League the top of the table clash between Gurteen Celtic and Glenview Stars had to be postponed as both pitches were unplayable, with no pitch available.

The game between Kilglass Enniscrone United and Chaffpool had to be abandoned in the second half following a serious injury to Chaffpool’s Ger Mullarkey.

Ballygawley Celtic hosted Carrick Town, and dominated proceedings in the first half.

Cathal Davey put his side ahead on 35 minutes, adding a second three minutes into the second half to put Ballygawley 2-0 up.

Hughie Moran then added a third for Ballygawley who looked like they were cruising.

To their credit, Carrick rallied and scored three goals in the last 20 minutes to earn a draw for themselves.

Stephen Flynn netted twice and Kyle McNabola scored the other for Carrick.

There was another 3-3 draw as Calry Bohs Reserves and Dromahair could not be separated.

Calry took the lead on three occasions, with Dromahair coming back each time.

Declan Lee put Calry ahead after 15 minutes, with Sean Conlon equalising.

dARIO Williams restored Calry’s lead, with Luke Tansey making it 2-2 before half time.

Joe Kilcullen made it 3-2 to Calry, and with minutes remaining Sean Conlon got his second of the game to earn a point for Dromahair.

Ballymote Celtic took on Benbulen in what was a 10 goal thriller with the side’s earning a point apiece.

Mark Irwin’s side went ahead, but were then 3-1 down as Benbulben took control of matters.

Ballymote netted before half time to make it 3-2 to Benbulben, and added three further goals in the second half.

At 5-3 ahead, Ballymote would have thought the points were headed their way but Benbulben battled on and scored twice more to finish the game 5-5.

Scorers on the day for Ballymote were Jack Hever and Oisin Brennan with two each and Cian Kilcoyne with one.

Benbulben’s scorers were Oisin Brennan with two and a goal each from Fola Ayorinde, Michael Gilmartin and Evan McDonald.

Strand Celtic Reserves took on Valley Rovers on Friday night with Valley Rovers taking the three points.

They went three goals up in the first half with goals from Callum Moore, Karl Jennings and Jake Tobil.

Strand Celtic pressed on in the second half and were awarded a penalty which Jamie Walsh slotted home.

Matthew Miley added a second for Strand Celtic on the 68th minute but with fifteen minutes remaining Callum Moore added Valley Rovers’ fourth which was enough to secure the win for the visitors.