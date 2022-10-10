Junior soccer round-up: Carbury return to top of Sligo Southern Hotel Super League with win over Cartron, MCR and Calry remain unbeaten

Carbury moved top of the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League table, inflicting a first defeat of the season on title contenders Cartron.

Defending champions Carbury were 4-0 winners over a Cartron side who had yet to drop points coming into Sunday’s meeting at MacSharry Park.

Mark McGoldrick scored after 20 minutes to put Carbury ahead, with Jason Lyons netting just before half-time to double their lead.

A super free-kick from Aaron Murren after half-time extended Carbury’s lead to three, while Lyons got his second of the day in the 80th minute to make sure of all three points for John Feeney’s side.

Calry Bohs were dominant as they travelled to Ballisodare to take on a youthful Ballisodare United side. Eoin Nicholson scored five on the night, while Michael Flynn netted once as Calry were 6-0 winners in the end having led 2-0 at the half way point.

MCR scored in the first minute to set the tone for their meeting with St John’s. Ciaran Harvey put them ahead, adding his second to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Donagh Crowne and Kaillum Burns scored in the second half to round off a comfortable 4-0 victory for MCR who are yet to lose this season.

Real Tubber’s experience shone through as they beat Arrow Harps 6-3 on Friday night. The youthful strike force of Niall Kenny (x2) and Daire Callaghan were on the scoresheet for Arrow Harps, but Tubber proved too strong with a hat-trick from Raff Cretaro and goals from Ciaran Gorman, Matthew Mulhern and Brian Moran sealing the points.

Strand Celtic came from behind to win their second game of the season as they beat Manorhamilton Rangers at home.

It was the visitors who initially went ahead as Philip Patton fired them into the lead. Dylan Martin equalised for Strand bringing the sides level at the half-way point.

There were chances for both sides in the second-half, but the game was settled when Aaron O’Boyle nodded into the Manor net to win the game for Strand.

Aughanagh Celtic won their first game of the season as they were 5-1 winners over Cliffoney Celtic.

Striker James Kiernan netted a hat-trick for Aughanagh, after James Gallagher had opened the scoring for Cliffoney.

Sean Bruen and Daniel Lyons added to Aughanagh’s tally for the day.

In The Sligo Pallets Premier League, Ballymote Celtic continued their blistering start to the season as they were 12-4 winners over Dromahair in an incredible encounter in Dromahair.

Cian Kilcoyne netted a brace for Mark Irwin’s side in the open 15 minutes, while Stephen Mullen pulled one back for Dromahair to make it 2-1. Niall Colsh restored Ballymote’s two goal lead five minutes later.

Sean Conlon netted twice to make it 3-3, but incredibly Ballymote up the ante, with Cian Kilcoyne scoring again for his hat-trick, before Jack Hever netted four, Jason Dwyer scored a hat-trick and Stephen Healy scored once to put this game way beyond the reach of Dromahair.

Stephen Mullen’s second of the day made it 12-4 in the end.

Gurteen Celtic, also enjoying a fine start to the campaign, hosted Calry Bohs Reserves and completely dominated this encounter.

Thomas Sweeney opened the scoring for Gurteen Celtic after 20 minutes, while Dylan Walsh increased their lead in the 38th minute to put Gurteen 2-0 ahead at half-time.

Substitute Billy Flynn got himself on the scoresheet for Gurteen, before Nathan Dyer added another in the 70th minute.

With ten minutes remaining, Dylan Walsh netted his second of the day to make it 6-0 to Gurteen.

Valley Rovers and Carrick Town played out a very close contest with both sides creating plenty of chances throughout the game.

The only goal of the game came in the 80th minute and it was Shane Beirne who scored from the penalty spot to give Carrick the three points.