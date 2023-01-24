Junior soccer round-up: Carbury comfortable winners over St John’s, moving ten points behind league leaders MCR

Jason Lyons scored a hat-trick and Tyler Stallard scored twice as Carbury were comprehensive winners over neighbours St John’s at MacSharry Park on Friday night in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League, moving to within ten points of league leaders MCR who had no game this weekend.

Stallard got Carbury up and running after just 7 minutes when his fine finish from the left flew into the net.

The defending champions extended their lead on 26 minutes when Steven Armstrong finished off a lovely move from Niall Brennan to poke home.

An incredible ball in from debutant Jake Dykes on 34 minutes was nodded into the net by Lyons for 3-0.

On 40 minutes, it was 4-0. A brilliant header from Dykes over the top came to Lyons who could have gone himself, but instead opted to square it to Stallard whose shot was helped into the net by the keeper.

Just before half-time, Lyons made it 5-0 from the penalty spot to leave Carbury very much in the driving seat at half time having played some fantastic football.

Just before the hour mark it was 6-0. Aaron Murren’s cross was forced into the net by Lyons, and with ten minutes remaining it was 7-0 when Niall Brennan’s cross was turned into the net by a St John’s player.

Cartron United, who occupy third spot, shared the spoils with Real Tubber at MacSharry Park. Donal Gallagher netted both goals for Cartron with Raff Cretaro on target with both goals for Real Tubber.

Calry Bohs moved up the leader board winning by the odd goal in three at home to Manor Rangers. Manor Rangers were leading at the halfway mark thanks to a fine goal 10 minutes from halftime from Adam McGlone.

Calry Bohs were on level terms on 55 minutes when Jack Mc Govern cracked home the equaliser. Brian Lynch was the hero of the day rifling home what proved to be the winner on 64 minutes and placing Calry Bohs in 4th place on the leader board.

Arrow Harps and local rivals Aughanagh Celtic met in this Derby clash at Ballisodare. Arrow harps came out on top to gain all 3 points thanks to a superb free kick from Steven Willis.

Ballisodare United were at home to Coolaney United and picked up just a third win of the season. Two goals from Conor Davey and a goal apiece from Kevin O Hara, Adam Grace, and Gary Anderson seen the Boys from Ballisodare 5 goals to the good at the break.

Coolaney scored twice in the second half courtesy of Niall O’ Donnell and Enda Gallagher, but the day and the points all went to the home side.

In the Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier League Gurteen Celtic maintain control of the leader board hitting visitors Kilglass Enniscrone Utd for six.

Billy Flynn and Matt Henry both scored 2 goals each, aided and abetted by a goal each from Ross Donovan and Ronan Mulligan. This result has Gurteen Celtic 9 points clear on the leader board and in this form the silverware may well be coming home.

Glenview Stars put a dent in Ballymote Celtic’s hunt for silverware at the ATU Sligo pitch. Stars with goals from Clive Brennan, Jake Drew, Thomas Myers and Sean Condron doing the damage.

Leading scorers Cian Kilcoyne and Jack Hever replied with a goal apiece for Ballymote who despite this setback are still well in the hunt for the title.

In what was an excellent game of football Benbulben move into 3rd place on the leader board in a game between two well matched sides.

In front of a large crowd, it was Benbulben who took away the three points. Oisin Gilmartin was the match winner in the 60th minute.

Dromahair were unlucky on a few occasions, with the woodwork denying an equaliser, especially a spectacular shot from Donnacha Devaney rattling the crossbar.

But a well marshalled back four from Benbulben kept their cool and grabbed a precious win for themselves. Both teams can be proud of the effort put in for the 90 minutes.

Chaffpool continue their fine run with 5 goal victory while keeping a clean sheet at home to Kilglass Enniscrone Utd. Net busters here with a goal each were Padraig Murtagh, Paul, and Niall Connolly with Liam Carty scoring twice and the Pool in mid table.

Valley Rovers won by the odd goal in 5 at home to Calry Bohs B. Valley were leading by 3-0 at break with strikes from Tommy Flynn, Dylan Gabbidon and Ciaran Jennings.

Dario Williams netted on 50 minutes giving a lifeline to Bohs. Then on 75 minutes Joe Kilcullen fired home from the penalty spot and it was all out attack from Bohs for the equaliser, but Valley stood strong and emerged winners in a great contest.

Strand Celtic Reserves took all three points against Ballygawley Celtic at Ray Mac Sharry Park with the superb surface suiting both sides. Goals from Cathal Ballintine, Jarlath Tiernan and Eoin McCormac doing the business for Strand while Cathal Davey netted both goals for Ballygawley Celtic.