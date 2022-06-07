John Russell the ‘outstanding’ candidate for Rovers role

The appointment of John Russell as first team manager of Sligo Rovers came after a ‘rigorous’ recruitment search, with Sligo Rovers’ committee 100% in favour of the Galway native getting the job.

Chairman Tommy Higgins told the press conference last week that there were 26 applicants, with the list then whittled down to six for the purpose of interviews.

Mr. Higgins said: “It’s important for fans to know the mechanism we had going into this appointment.

“We had a clean slate going into this, and there were over 26 applicants from all over the world - South Africa, New Zealand, North America, naturally the UK and Ireland.

“We brought it down to six, it was a very rigorous process. This was not an easy or lazy appointment, we were down to the last two and it took two hours. There was a lot of hard questions asked and they were answered perfectly.

“It was probably the first time in Sligo Rovers history that we had 100% in favour of appointing a manager.

“It was a very thorough and rigorous set of targets that we had and here we are. He was the outstanding candidate for it.

“The first interviews we did online and the final ones we did were in Sligo, the final ones lasted two hours. No stone was left unturned. It was a seamless process.”

Higgins added: “John understand the academy, and the need to bring players through and he has worked with a lot of those players over the years. It’s the vision that we have for the club going forward, we have eight teams here and it’s all about how we progress and bring more people in and get the best people from the area to join the academy.”

Galway native Russell enjoyed an 18 year-long playing career in which he made over 130 appearances for the Bit O’ Red in three spells starting in 2010, signing for Paul Cook from Galway United.

The signing proved to be a major part in the club’s success in his first two seasons at the club, with Russell winning The FAI Cup & EA Sports Cup in 2010 and another FAI Cup in 2011.

Russell then departed for St Patrick’s Athletic at the end of the 2011 season, going on to win a league title in 2013 before returning to Rovers in the 2014 season under then manager Ian Baraclough. John played for four seasons, winning The Setanta Sports Cup in 2014 and was part of the team which won away to Rosenborg on a famous night in Trondheim in The Europa League later that summer. He departed at the end of 2017 to take up a full-time coaching and development role with the FAI as Regional Development officer for Sligo/Leitrim.

Russell became First Team Assistant Manager before the start of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, a position he has held until today.

There’s some sense of satisfaction for the club then that Russell is a former player in charge of the senior men, while former players in Steve Feeney (senior Women’s National League side manager) and Conor O’Grady (head of academy) are also in key roles at the club.

Colin Feehily, CEO said: “It’s great that we have those three great lads at the club, Steve was appointed as manager of the Women’s National League team and they’ve had a great start and have done better than expected, he’s led that team brilliantly with his staff.

“Conor O’Grady is in his role 18 months now and it goes to show you the good work of the academy, he’s only leading it and we have plenty of good coaches in the academy from Sligo and the region.

“It’s not just about Sligo, it’s that North-West region that we like to tap into. We have a great staff across the whole club, Conor and Steve have done great work so far and we know John, he’s been here the last number of years as a player, became assistant manager, helped the team and moving forward with him at the helm we’ve plenty to look forward to.

“We’ve lots of players that have come through our academy in the last few years, they’re players who are 21/22 and are on 100 appearances for us, Ed McGinty has been number 1 for a few season now.

“Niall Morahan as well, other players like Cillian Heaney and Kailin Barlow are breaking through. As a club we like to promote our youth academy and we’ve invested a lot in it so it’s important for us to bring those lads on and help them develop rather than always looking on the outside to do that.

“John knows all about that, I’m sure he’s coached players as Regional Development Officer who are now in out first team, he knows players within the league and region and can tap into his knowledge and look to bring them in. It’s great to have him on board.”