John Russell praises impact of subs as Sligo Rovers beat Bohemian

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell maximised his subs bench on Sunday, with his second-half changes paying off with Rovers coming from behind to win 2-1 against Bohs at The Showgrounds in what was a big game in the battle for top four.

Following a first half that certainly will not live long in the memory, the Rovers boss brought on Max Mata and Robbie Burton at the start of the second-half.

Rovers looked brighter after the re-start, with both subs having an impact, but it was Bohs who took the lead.

The lead lasted 11 minutes, as Mata netted twice in two minutes to earn Rovers a very valuable three points.

“Brilliant win,” Russell said afterwards. “I felt the first half was scrappy, there was a lot of long balls from both teams.

“The pitch was sticky, the second half I felt we were really good, started brightly, conceded a sloppy goal, the reaction of the players was fantastic, didn’t panic and kept probing.

“Max was a real threat when he came on. I thought Robbie was excellent when he came on in the middle of the park, himself and Niall controlled it. We deservedly won the game.”

Russell had to plan without several key players amidst a defensive crisis of sorts.

Garry Buckley was forced off early against Viking last Thursday with a serious knee injury that is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Colm Horgan, too, will be out for another few weeks, while Lewis Banks missed last Sunday too through injury.

Adam McDonnell was forced off too against Viking, and so numbers were light on Sunday.

Winger Karl O’Sullivan had to start the game at right-back for the Bit O’Red.

Russell was pleased that even with all these injuries he was able to call on key players on the bench in Mata and Burton.

“We all know Max is a top player. When you have that strength in the bench to come off and make an impact, Max is a goalscorer.

“Him and Aidan (Keena) link up so well, you could see when Aidan dropped into the 10 he started to get turning in pockets and play forward passes.

“Karl at full-back was getting forward, Paddy (Kirk) on the left, we were a real attacking threat in the second half which is pleasing.”

And while the Rovers boss was disappointed with the concession of the goal on 54 minutes, the response of his players was very positive.

“We could have stopped it in the wider area, they got out too easily and then it’s come into the box.

“The pleasing thing was the reaction of the players. We knew coming into the game, it was a huge match. We needed to win to close the gap on Pats ahead of us and we’ve done it.”

Russell opted to pack the midfield in order to ‘match’ Bohs, and then in the second half felt it was time to add more of an attacking threat as Rovers were desperately looking for a goal.

“We felt tonight that we needed to go with three midfielders and match Bohs, they have a lot of new players, they are a strong team.

“It was scrappy in the first half but in the second half I felt we get two forwards on the pitch, look more of a threat and in fairness Max he bullied their centre-backs, linked the play really well and took his goals superbly..”

The Bit O’Red returned late Thursday night from Norway via a charter plane, and while their trip was short it still took its toll on players.

“It is tough when you’re playing in Europe and getting through rounds, it’s what we want but it does take its toll on the squad.

“We’ve suffered coming in on Sundays after games.

“There was tired bodies coming into the game today, we had a few injuries but the guys who came in stepped up and we got three points.”

The battle for Europe is really the only thing Rovers have to fight for for the remainder of the season.

Russell wants his players to fight on for the rest of the season to try and secure the all important European spots.

“We’ve got knocked out of the cup, we’ve got to get through these next 12 games and get as many points and as many wins as we can and see where it takes us.”