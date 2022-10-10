John Russell praises Adam McDonnell as Sligo Rovers see off UCD

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell praised the 'brilliant’ Adam McDonnell after the Bit O’Red returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over UCD in South Dublin on Friday night.

McDonnell was tasked with playing in a more attacking role against the league’s bottom side, and it paid off as the Dubliner netted twice – once in each half.

It was enough for Rovers to come home with all three points, and to return to fifth in the table after they had been overtaken by Bohs the previous week.

And Russell was delighted to see the decision pay off.

"In fairness, he (McDonnell) makes some great runs. He can play in the 6, 8 or the 10 and tonight he was really effective in that role. He took his goals superbly.

"It’s really important for us that we’re getting goals from midfield, we’ve relied very much on Aidan Keena and Max Mata’s goals this season, Frank Liivak’s come in and done really well in the last few weeks, chipped in with a few goals. Nice to see Adam get on the score-sheet,

“I see him in training, some of the other players as well, some of the shooting exercises we do, the phase or the functions, I’m kind of scratching my head going ‘how are we not scoring more goals in games’ and tonight was really pleasing to see Adam get two.”

It was an utterly dominant performance from the Bit O’Red who controlled the game from start to finish.

Richard Brush was a spectator for large parts of the game and was rarely called into action on the evening.

It was the kind of response that Russell wanted from his side following last week's 3-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds.

“Delighted, really good performance. I felt from the first minute to the last we really dominated the game, in and out of possession, good structure, distances were good between the units, work-rate, desire.

"We needed a reaction after the performance against Shamrock Rovers, didn’t do ourselves justice at home. I felt it was a good away performance.

"That’s the style I want. I want us aggressive, I want us on the front-foot, in-and-out of possession that the counter-press, the minute we lose the ball that we’re winning it back quickly that we’re keeping good possession and we did.

"We kept the ball really well tonight, we were composed, the lads give good angles. We could have had a couple more goals tonight.”

Having lose their last two league games on the bounce, Russell believes that Friday's performance ‘showed what they’re about’ against a team who they hadn’t beaten in their three previous meetings this season.

“Previous to that (defeat to Shamrock Rovers), we went away to Derry and lost 1-0 but there wasn’t a huge amount in the game, it was a free-kick that won the game.

"Up to that, we had a couple of good results. We want to finish the season strong. We looked at the group tonight and the reaction from the players was really pleasing.

“It’s a work in progress, you’re never going to be the finished article. I’m at this four months, it’s back to the training ground, you’re trying to implement the style of play, I felt tonight we showed what we’re about.

"There’s games where we’ve done well for 45 minutes. Second half we might not have played to the levels we can, whereas tonight I think it was a 90 minute performance.”

Russell's side have a break again next weekend as their league game against Derry City has been rescheduled as Ruaidhri Higgins’ side will be in FAI Cup action.

Then, the Bit O'Red will play three games in a week.

“We had a couple of wins and then there was a break again, it’s an opportunity to look at the positives and get back to the training ground. The lads will have a day or two off after the performance tonight and then we’ll be back at it next week.”

With four games remaining this season, the former midfielder wants his side to finish as strongly as they can. And, with Bohs breathing down their neck they will be keen to try and hold onto that fifth spot in the table.

“We have to try and win every game we play, that’s the mentality, we’re trying to change that all the time.

"To get Sligo Rovers thinking that every game we go into we need to be winning, not just getting a draw, a win, a loss and feeling ‘we’re doing ok’. It’s not good enough.

"We want to try and push on and get into European places. There’s probably 6 or 7 clubs in this league who are looking for that. You see with Shamrock Rovers getting to group stages, the money that’s available. For us, it’s a challenge.

"The model we have in Sligo we don’t have a big benefactor, we have to be clever in our recruitment and the players that come in, it’s about developing them.

"We’ve brought players through the academy, three have come off the bench tonight, Seamie Keogh, Eanna Clancy and Kailin Barlow all came off the bench tonight, they’re making their way in the game. That’s really pleasing.”

One concern for Russell is an injury suffered by Colm Horgan which was a problem with his hamstring, and is in his other hamstring and not the one that kept him out for a lengthy period during the season.