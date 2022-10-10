Sligo

John Russell praises Adam McDonnell as Sligo Rovers see off UCD

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell praised the 'brilliant’ Adam McDonnell after the Bit O’Red returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over UCD in South Dublin on Friday night.

McDonnell was tasked with playing in a more attacking role against the league’s bottom side, and it paid off as the Dubliner netted twice – once in each half.

