John Russell pleased with Sligo Rovers’ start to 2023 League of Ireland campaign

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell praised his side’s fighting performance that saw the Bit O’Red come from behind to draw with champions Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers went behind after 17 minutes following a lovely strike from Graham Burke.

But the Bit O’Red battled on and their cause was strengthened when their opponents were reduced to ten men.

Russell said afterwards: “We definitely deserved at least a draw. I felt over the 90 minutes we competed well.

“In the first half we were disappointed to go in 1-0 down, we got the chances, we worked Alan Mannus. They got a goal, great finish from Graham Burke outside the box.

“I felt we regrouped and in the second half we had a lot of energy, a lot of aggression, we created a lot of chances and thankfully we got one.”

Rovers applied serious pressure to the Hoops defence for the closing minutes, and it felt as if anyone was going to score it was going to be the hosts.

“I felt that. There was good high tempo, good press from us high up the pitch, we knew we were coming up against a top team, Shamrock Rovers have won the league for the last three years.

“It’s a new group, performed really well tonight, it’s a starting block for us.

“We’ve got UCD next week and we have to try and get three points.

“We kind of felt like it wasn’t going to happen for us, a couple of balls flashed across the box and a couple of handballs that we weren’t sure about, whether they were or were.

“But thankfully they kept going and kept digging in and we got what we deserved in the end.”

Russell started three new signings; Reece Hutchinson, Johan Brannefalk and Lukas Browning.

He was pleased with the efforts of his new signings.

“Really pleasing. I thought Johan was excellent, I thought Reece did really well.

“We were looking for our full backs to join in tonight with our wingers, to a man I think the lads who came off the bench performed really well. It’s a good start for us.”

Meanwhile, Hoops manager Stephen Bradley conceded that a draw was a fair result, although he was disappointed his side didn’t see it out for all three points.

He said: “You hope to see the game out with a minute left, to be fair to Sligo they were pushing and pushing.

“We were holding out well to be fair, a silly error from the corner and we left the ball go central and they punish us. I think a draw was a fair result.”

Bradley didn’t see Lopes’ red card, but felt that Rovers’ Brannefalk should have been dismissed for a flailing arm in the second half, although nothing came of it.

“I didn’t see it, the fourth didn’t see it, the linesman didn’t see it, but if that’s a red then the right back from them is a definite red card.

“He’s elbowed him across the face. I’ve watched it back.”

Meanwhile, prior to the game, the Shamrock Rovers manager outlined the reasons for Johnny Kenny’s omission from the starting 11.

The Riverstown native did come on in the second half, with his manager saying he left him out to protect his player who was coming up against his former club for the first time since joining the Hoops on loan from Celtic.

“It’s probably the reason he’s not starting to be honest.

“Johnny loves this club, it means a lot to him, we spoke about that at some length. I didn’t want him getting caught up in the occasion.

“This is his hometown club I want to help him and protect him.”