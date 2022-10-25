John Russell hoping Sligo Rovers can upset St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell wants his side to put a spanner in the works for St Patrick's Athletic as the Dubliners come to town on Friday evening for what will be Rovers' last home game.

Pats have it all to play for as they can still finish third, but they are two points behind Dundalk who currently occupy third spot.

Russell’s side have been in good form of late, and he is hoping that the Bit O’Red can pick up a win in their final home game of the season.

“We’ll be looking to try and win the game. I know Pats will be coming, they’ve got everything to play for. We’ll be hoping to try and spoil the party.

"There will probably be a few tired bodies (after Monday's game). There’s a couple of injuries, players came off with knocks, it’s three games in a week, it’s been relentless.

"We have to regroup, see what the lads are like tomorrow, we’ll recover, give them the day off then and see where we are for the Pats game.”

Rovers’ draw against Derry City on Monday night at The Showgrounds confirmed Shamrock Rovers as champions for a third consecutive year, but Russell wasn’t expecting any messages of thanks from Tallaght in the aftermath.

“Not really worried about them, I’m just focused on us. My job is to try and chase Shamrock Rovers, they’re the top team n the country. They’re setting the benchmark for everyone else to try and follow, they’re in the group stages, good luck to them.”

The Bit O’Red came close to beating Derry on Monday night, with Max Mata just mis-hitting a late effort that could have been the winner.

But, Russell praised his side afterwards for what he felt was another strong performance.

“We had a great chance at the end. Karl (O’Sullivan), I thought he did really well in the second half when he came in, good energy, he put in a brilliant ball for Max, nearly got a goal at the back post.

"I think overall a draw was a fair result. It wasn’t a great game to watch, scrappy but I felt we really competed well. Good defensive shape from us, the work-rate from the players, pressed well at the right times. And limited Derry to few chances.

"We probably had the better chances in the game, even though they probably had a decent spell in the second half where they were putting pressure on us, and they emptied their bench and brought on big hitters. Overall I think it was a good night’s work from us.”

There might be little left to play for in terms of the league table for Rovers, but Russell views the end of the season as important when it comes to building for next year.

“A lot of people have been saying that in the media, people from the outside looking in but it’s important for us. We’re trying to build something here. We want to compete in every game, there’s no off day.

"For us, it’s about performance, next game, trying to win every match we can and build into next season. We’d love to be in the European places, unfortunately we slipped off the pack, we want to finish the season strongly because we want to go into the off season, build up the players and come back for pre-season stronger.”

And even though there's talk of the pressure being off Rovers now at the end of the season, Russell is making sure that his players feel pressure from him.

“Myself, all the staff, we’re putting demands on all the players. I think that’s the right way to be, you have to be consistent in your actions. There’s no point going off and feeling sorry for ourselves, ‘we’re mid-table, nothing to play for’, we do, we want to win matches and compete.

"This is a tough league, there’s no easy games. We went up to UCD, it was a really good performance, they had something to play for, people would have said we didn’t, I thought we were very good.

"Same against Dundalk last Friday night, we were unlucky not to come away with three points late on, same with tonight.

"The players are performing really well, it’s a good opportunity for some of the younger players, Kailin’s started the last two games, Eanna’s come on the last two games as well, it’s good for the players to see and taste some first team football before the end of the season.”

There was praise as well for the young players within the group who Russell has given chances to this season.

“I’m not going to put players in if I don’t think they’re good enough. The lads have stepped up, you see the way Kailin came in during the European run, and even Cillian Heaney came on in big games with a lot of pressure on them and they produced.

"In the league games as well when they've come in, they’ve showed their qualities at different times. You have to be careful with young players not to throw them in too early. I feel they’re progressing nicely.”

Very soon, attention will turn to next season, but Russell has already been planning for next year.

“I’ve been doing that since I got the job. I’m constantly looking to try and improve the group, the team, trying to improve structures around the club to make it more professional and get the best out of the players. There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”