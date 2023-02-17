John Russell confident his Sligo Rovers side will surprise people this season

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell and assistant manager Ryan Casey during Saturday's pre-season friendly win over Finn Harps at The Showgrounds. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell believes his side will surprise a few people when the season gets underway.

There are ten new players in the Rovers squad for the new campaign, with players coming from Sweden, Faroe Islands, Germany and Estonia.

Few know what to expect from the Bit O’Red, although many are expecting them to finish towards the lower end of the table given the number of new players in the squad.

“I think that across the league, people will be looking and wondering what’s going to happen at Sligo,” Russell said earlier this week.

“I think a lot of people are putting us down to finish 7th or 8th in the league, they see all these players coming in, I’ve done my due diligence, these are good players.

“I’m hoping they’ll hit the ground running. I got them in early in pre-season, and I think we will surprise a few people.”

But, Russell has ensured that most players coming in have some familiarity with players or the league.

James Finnerty and Daniel Lafferty have plenty of League of Ireland experience. Lukas Browning knew Finnerty and Aidan Keena, and Johan Brannefalk already knew Browning.

Bogdan Vastsuk played alongside Frank Liivak previously, while Gary Boylan and John Mahon are Rovers academy graduates.

“It’s huge when you’re bringing in new players that there is some familiarity or background. For me, it’s about getting good players into the building, it’s got extremely competitive in Ireland.

“There’s a small pool of players, the better ones are getting sold. We’ve seen it in the club here, 3 or 4 are gone, whether there’s transfer fees involved or if they’ve gone for free like Shane Blaney.

"It’s so hard in this league, to do well you need a core group of players and add one or two each window.”

And, with three players out with long term injuries (Garry Buckley, Gary Boylan and Mark Byrne), Russell had to be smart with his budget.

And, in truth, he felt there’s better value for money outside of Ireland where he believes he can get better players for the same money as clubs would pay for ‘OK ‘ players.

“We’ve had wholesale changes but we had to do it because we lost players but also there’s not a calibre of player within the league and the money that’s being thrown around (is huge), I want to get value.

"I don’t want to overpay for players that are OK. I want to get better players that can help us close the gap.”

The signing of Faroese striker Stefan Radosavljevic brings to an end Rovers’ recruitment for now, Russell confirmed.

“For this window, it looks like we’re finished. But, in terms of recruitment going forward, you’re always looking to the next window.

"A lot of the boys I’ve brought in for January or the end of last season, there’s a good few months of work gone into that. I’ve targets as well for July.

“You’re constantly looking to improve the group and you don’t know what’s going to happen with players being sold and injuries, we have three long term injuries so we have to adjust quickly in the market. We’re really happy with what we have at the minute.”

In terms of those long term injuries, Buckley is slightly ahead of schedule and may not be that far away from a return. Byrne is also doing well, while Boylan will miss most of the season.

Russell said: “I think Gary Boylan is going to be out for the season. At best he might get back for the last month, depending on how it goes. Garry Buckley is doing really well at the moment, probably slightly ahead of where he would be normally which is really good.

"Mark Byrne is doing well, he was a little bit after Garry when he got his surgery. We have to be patient and let them go through their steps on their recovery but they’re both doing very well.”

And while he’d love those players to be available, he won’t be rushing them back.

“You have to be guided by the medical people. In terms of the recovery from ACL injuries, we saw last season with Ciaron Harkin at Derry, he was flying in his rehab and he came back ahead of schedule and it was his first week back in training and he did it again.

"It’s one of those injuries that every month you leave it, it’s good for you in the long term.”

With his recruitment, Russell has ensured that there’s at least two players fighting for every position in the team.

He used pre-season to give everyone a chance, including academy players.

“I’m really happy with the group, there’s competition for places. We saw that last year when we were stretched with the European games and the league games in between.

“To be fair it was great for the young players in the academy, they got to be on the bench for European games but in terms of coming back on the Sunday and having that strength in depth off the bench, it was difficult at times and there was lads carrying injuries. I feel this year we have a strong group.

“It was good in pre-season to have a look at the academy players, we doubled up the games on Friday and Saturday which gave me a chance to see the Under 17 players and Under 19 players in first team games.”

With so many new players in the squad, Russell knows it’s a tough job to ensure they all gel together in time.

But, he is very aware of the fact that this is a results business and the pressure is on.

“They’ve been really well looked after since they’ve come in. They’ve settled in. The trip to the UK was invaluable in terms of the guys living together and eating together and socialising.

“It takes time from a style of play and players gelling together, knowing the various movements and what their strengths are.

"It will take a bit of time but I’m under no illusions, this is a results business and I need to get results.

“All the staff are working really hard with players to gel them together, hopefully we’ll pick up results while we improve the group.”

When planning for the new season, Russell was keen to build a squad with goals coming from all over the pitch.

Last season the Rovers boss felt his side were almost too reliant on goals from Aidan Keena and Max Mata, with the now departed Keena netting 21 goals in all competitions and Mata scoring 9 in all competitions.

Now, he wants goals to come from everywhere.

“That’s the style I want, I want goals from all over the pitch. The full backs I brought in, they’re really attack minded.

"Really good end product, we’ve seen that in pre-season, balls coming in to the box, we could have scored more than we have.

“In terms of the calibre of player, we have a dynamic midfield, we’ve got goals, we can create goals, we can’t be relying on one person because ultimately Aidan got 21 goals, Max got 8 or 9.

“We didn’t get enough return from our wings and our midfield and even the challenge is put out to defenders, we need to get more from set-plays.”

It was also key for Russell that he brought in the right type of people, who do the right things off the pitch.

“You see the footballer on the pitch for 90 minutes, but it’s about what they do away from the ground and how they apply themselves day-to-day, there’s a lot of ups and downs in this game.

“You might lose two games on the bounce and it’s about how people react, do they stick to the principles in what we’re trying to do, the people we’ve brought into the building we’ve done a lot of research into them and spoken to previous coaches, managers, players they have played with.

“We really don’t know until they come in, I’d be a big believer in observing people, their body language and their behaviour.”

Russell travelled to Derry last Friday to watch the President’s Cup final in which Derry City beat Shamrock Rovers.

Johnny Kenny started that game for the Hoops, and Russell believes there’s added spice in this encounter given the fact that Riverstown native Kenny has joined Stephen Bradley’s side on loan.

“I was up watching their game in Derry last Friday, he (Kenny) played and led the line. We’ll have to wait and see.

“Whoever plays up front, we’ll be ready. I’m sure there will be plenty of people around the ground looking forward to the game.

"It adds that extra bit of spice with a former player who played in the academy that was sold to Celtic and he’s come back on loan.”

For the new lads who have joined during the off-season, Russell will make sure they know all about Shamrock Rovers ahead of the game.

“If I had 20 Irish lads it might be easier (to understand the task at hand). A lot of the new guys coming in, they might need to know a little bit about the history and the rivalry which we will dripfeed to them in the next couple of days.

"Those European nights during the summer were magic, if we can get that on Saturday it will be a big plus.”

Top four will be the aim for the season, but again, the Rovers boss is no fool and believes with his budget in mind, they may need to ‘over-achieve’ if they are to get a European spot.

He added: “That’s where all the money is (top four). There’s probably 7 or 8 teams who think at the start of the season: ‘We want Europe’. It’s extremely competitive.

“A lot of the teams that finished above us have more money, that’s how it operates in all the leagues across Europe and the world, if you’ve got the biggest budget you can pay the biggest wages and get the best players. That can buy you success.

“I think we’re going to have to over-achieve but I’m confident in the staff, the players, if we can work and create that culture here I don’t think we’ll be far off.”

Rovers host Shamrock Rovers in the opening game this Saturday at The Showgrounds.