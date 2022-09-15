John Russell challenges Sligo Rovers players to win all of six remaining games

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Their hopes of a top four finish have been pretty much ended after defeat to Derry City on Tuesday night, but Sligo Rovers boss John Russell wants his side to win every game between now and the end of the season.

The Bit O’Red were beaten 1-0 by Ruaidhri Higgins’ side at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, ensuring that Rovers remain 10 points behind St Patrick's Athletic in fourth and 12 behind Dundalk.

Rovers would be only six points behind Dundalk had they not been forced to forfeit their 2-0 win over the Lilywhites after they were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

That blow has given them an almost impossible task as they go into the final six games of the season.

Rovers weren’t at their best on Tuesday night, albeit against a Derry City side challenging at the top of the table.

But, coming into this game on the back of wins against both Drogheda United and Shelbourne, Rovers would have hoped to bring that form into the game.

"Disappointed to come away with a defeat,” Russell said. “We knew coming into the game it was going to be difficult, Derry are on a good run. We were coming in with a decent bit of form ourselves, it’s always a difficult venue to come to.”

He added: “Our game plan was to defend in that mid-to-low block and counter-attack on the night and try and limit Derry to a few chances which I thought we did.

"They got a goal from a free-kick early in the first-half, I felt second half we grew into the game. That was always the game plan to get more attacking players on the pitch, and start pressing high up in their half.

"I felt we caused a few problems on the counter, but it wasn’t to be. I can’t fault the players’ efforts, we could have nicked a draw at the death but it wasn’t to be.”

A well taken free-kick from Will Patching was the difference between the two sides, and even Russell was fearful once he stepped up to take the free-kick on the edge of the box.

“When you see him stepping up anywhere around the edge of the box on free-kicks, he’s lethal and we knew there was as chance. The wall tried to do their job, I think it’s taken a nick off one of the lads’ shoulders and it’s spun into the top corner.

"We can’t fault anyone on it, they’re trying to do their job. It’s probably trying to stop it at source that you don’t give away those silly free-kicks, and give those opportunities.

"Outside of that there was one or two chances that Derry had but outside of that there wasn’t a huge amount in the game. They had a lot of possession, I felt our shape and defensive structure was quite good.

"We were looking to try and break on the counter. On another night we’d probably come away with a draw but unfortunately we’ve come away with nothing.”

Rovers’ didn’t create enough to force an equaliser on the night, and Russell was frustrated by the lack of chances created by his side.

“That’s very disappointing. We’re looking to play the wingers on opposite sides so they can come in and get shots away and try and work the 'keeper.

" That was disappointing tonight, I can’t fault the effort but when it comes to the final third we didn’t get enough shots on target,, we didn’t work the keeper, even our set plays once or twice I felt there was opportunities to attack aggressively and get a shot on target and it wasn’t to be.”

Russell wants his players to reflect on their performance and how they can be more clinical going forward.

“We’re trying to change the mentality within the club, it’s about winning every week, every game, we’ve got a good squad of players there.

"We’re on the right path, it’s a work in progress, I felt tonight we need to reflect on how we’re more clinical and how we create more chances in the final third.

"We knew it was going to be a tough night, we had to defend and counter-attack but we just didn't have enough to get a goal.”

The Bit O’Red have two free weekends now, due to their premature cup exit and the upcoming international break.

They will play a number of friendlies during the break, as Russell prepares for the final six games, starting with a home game against the current league leaders Shamrock Rovers on October 1st.

“That’s the challenge for us, we’ve six game to go, we’ve to try and win every game. We know it will be difficult but that’s the challenge.

"We’ve a bit of a break now, two friendlies pencilled in so it’s a chance for other players to get minutes into their legs. We’ve a big home game against Shamrock Rovers then.”