Johan Brannefalk and Karl O’Sullivan set for spell on sidelines as Sligo Rovers duo suffer ‘extensive ligament damage’

Johan Brannefalk of Sligo Rovers is attended to by physiotherapist Cian McBride as team-mate Greg Bolger comforts him during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Sligo Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers have confirmed that both Johan Brannefalk and Karl O’Sullivan will be out of action for a significant period after the duo suffered ankle injuries in the 1-1 draw against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Brannefalk was forced off early with what looked like a serious injury, while O’Sullivan was his replacement, and was also forced off with an ankle injury.

Sligo Rovers said: “Bit O’Red players Johan Brannefalk and Karl O’Sullivan have both gone through a series of tests, x-rays and scans to determine the extent of their injuries sustained in last Friday’s 1-1 draw against Derry City at The Brandywell.

"These tests have determined that both have suffered extensive ligament damage which will see them miss a number of our upcoming fixtures and will now see specialists to determine a more accurate recovery plan.”

Rovers are already missing two defenders through long-term injuries, with Garry Buckley working his way back from an ACL injury while Gary Boylan also suffered an ACL injury in pre-season just weeks after joining.

Manager John Russell faces a headache over the right-back position, with two right-backs in Boylan and Brannefalk missing, and fill-in right-back O’Sullivan missing too.

The Bit O’Red have no game this weekend due to the international break, and take on Bohs at home on Saturday, April 1st.