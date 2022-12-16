James Finnerty confirmed as a Sligo Rovers player as John Russell’s squad nears completion

The signing of centre-back James Finnerty brings to 21 the number of players Sligo Rovers have signed for the 2023 season.

The Bit O’Red announced the signature of Finnerty on Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old joins the club as a free agent having left Bohemian at the end of the 2022 season.

His deal runs until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Finnerty spent the second half of the season on loan with First Division side Galway.

It comes at Shane Blaney’s move to Motherwell looks close to completion, while it’s unclear whether Nando Pijnaker will remain with parent club Rio Ave.

Finnerty joined Aston Villa in 2015 from his youth career at Belvedere in Dublin.

He returned to Ireland for a spell with Bohemians at Dalymount Park where he made over 60 appearances.

Manager John Russell said: “I’ve been monitoring James for a while. He’s a player who caught my eye when he came back from England in 2019.

"James is a ball playing centre back who is very comfortable stepping into midfield and creating overloads. He’s quick and aggressive and exactly the type of defender I like.

“He comes to us at a really good stage in his career. He’s played a lot of games in this league while also experiencing European football. We’re all excited to start working with him.”

The Bit O’ Red return to pre-season in just over two weeks as Russell starts preparations for the season opener against Shamrock Rovers on February 18th at The Showgrounds.

The Westmeath born defender Finnerty is excited to join John Russell’s squad. He said: “I am delighted to sign for Sligo Rovers. I’m looking forward to meeting all the lads and starting pre-season in January.

“I knew straight away after meeting with John the plans he has for the club going forward that this was the place I wanted to play my football next season and, the style of play and having a proper game plan is something I’m looking forward too.

“The Showgrounds was always a tough place to come and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans.”

Finnerty is the 21st signing ahead of the 2023 season and joins Daniel Lafferty, Johan Brannefalk, and Lukas Browning as new players from last season.

Pre-season preparations are at full pace in recent days and weeks as John Russell and his management team put together a busy training and friendly schedule throughout January and February.