‘I’ve always taken free-kicks’ says Shane Blaney as Sligo Rovers defender’s attention turns to cup tie with Wexford following European heroics

Everyone at Sligo Rovers is still on a high following Thursday night's win over Motherwell at The Showgrounds in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

It means at least two more weeks of European football for the Bit O’Red, and means the club has pocketed an additional €550,000.

And while all talk is about Norway and Stavanger, Rovers’ attention very quickly turns back to domestic affairs with the Bit O’Red in action this Sunday at The Showgrounds against Wexford FC.

There were great celebrations after the game Thursday and while players were given the night to celebrate, there’s a quick turnaround for Wexford on Sunday.

The goalscoring hero Blaney said: “It’s probably not sank in. It’s a mad quick turnaround.

"We’re going to go straight in and study Wexford. We don’t have time to think about this. It will be lovely tonight. But we’ll train tomorrow morning (Friday), study Wexford and go again.

"A cup run would be huge for the club. I’m personally desperate to see a cup run for the town and the fans.

"You saw there tonight the atmosphere, I want more of those games. From what I’ve heard the cup runs are unbelievable. It’s a massive game Sunday.”

The Donegal man joked mid-week in the build up to the game about how he will be taking ‘everything’ now, penalties and free-kicks.

Few would argue with him now after his incredible free-kick from around 25 yards put Rovers ahead on Thursday after 3 minutes.

On his free-kick, he said: "I’m taking them all now! I like them further out cause I can get a strike on them I’ve always hit free-kicks all my life, I’ve not always played centre-back.

“I’ve always had that so I’d be confident over a free-kick and thankfully that one dipped in.

“I don't think he (Liam Kelly, Motherwell goalkeeper) was really expecting me to shoot. I seen him last second, he was always going to this side anyway, I saw last second he kind of edged as if I was going to swing it to his near post.

"That made it even better for me I just looped it over him.”

Blaney is one of many players thriving under the management of John Russell and Ryan Casey. His manager has consistently praised him for his progress in recent weeks.

A key figure for Rovers defensively throughout this European campaign, Blaney has been a rock in the heart of that Rovers defence, a defence that barely gave Motherwell a sniff over two legs.

“We had a lot of defending to do but I still felt we were really comfortable. I didn’t feel a massive threat throughout the game, maybe at times in the second half where we got opened up a wee bit more when they over-loaded the wings, they were coming in and whatnot but overall we were very comfortable over the two legs defensively.

"To a man, from Aidan Keena and Max Mata all the way back we defended unbelievably.

“You still have to be so switched on. You have to be more switched on than usual with the clever players they have they’re obviously at a much higher level and the clever players they have in midfield can open you up with one pass.

"That’s what it is. It’s being alert for the whole 90 an thankfully we did it for three legs.”

Rovers will be aiming to keep their good form going as they prepare to take on Wexford in the cup at The Showgrounds on Sunday evening.

Kick-off in that game is at the earlier time of 6pm.