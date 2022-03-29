Sligo

‘It was a super way to win it’ – Coola’s Kevin McCarthy praises players after All-Ireland win

Coola were 2-0 ahead at half-time, but Scoil Ruáin fought back to 2-2, before Owen Elding scored an incredible winner

sligochampion

Jessica Farry

As the pitch at Athlone Town Stadium began to fill with Coola supporters following their All-Ireland final win last Thursday, manager Kevin McCarthy was taking it all in.

Having experienced heartbreak in finals before, this was one he really wanted his side to win.

