‘It was a super way to win it’ – Coola’s Kevin McCarthy praises players after All-Ireland win

As the pitch at Athlone Town Stadium began to fill with Coola supporters following their All-Ireland final win last Thursday, manager Kevin McCarthy was taking it all in.

Having experienced heartbreak in finals before, this was one he really wanted his side to win.

And they did it, in superb fashion.

McCarthy, while clearly thrilled, was also somewhat relieved that his side did it on the day. He’s been there before, he knows how it feels to lose a final like that.

“We were in a similar situation four or five years ago where we were 2-0 up in an All Ireland final and we ended up losing 3-2 and I was kind of wondering was the same thing happening again,” McCarthy said afterwards.

“Thank God the lads dug deep and it was a wonderful third goal, great pass by Niall Kenny and a great finish by Owen. Delighted with the win.”

Well in control of proceedings during the first-half, Coola just dropped their intensity somewhat and allowed their Tipperary opponents back into the game.

“We were in control, when all is said and done. The goal was another set piece that we worked on, Daire and Owen and the second goal with a long ball over the top for Daire.

“We had all the chances in the first half really, it was only a bit of sloppiness that gave them one or two chances.

"The start of the second half, you’d have to say the penalty was soft. We probably had stronger claims at other times in the game but didn’t get them. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter, we won.

“They often say 2-0 is a dangerous lead. If you give one away then the momentum goes against you and it’s hard to get it back.

Read More

"When it went 2-2, in fairness to the lads they really stuck at it and they really came back into the game again. They started passing it again, the third goal was wonderful.

“It was a super way to win it. We’ll forget about the tension and all of that as long as we have it won. You just enjoy the moment.”

It was an historic moment for Coola Post Primary School, with hundreds of students travelling to Athlone to cheer on their team.

The relief of finally claiming these honours was felt by everyone involved. And McCarthy joked that some of those who missed out previously might be sorry they haven’t got these medals among their collection.

“This is our fourth final, there’s a lot of lads, supporters here who played in finals and came back to support us, lads who are off in college were here to watch the game. They all came so close themselves.

"It’s great that we finally got there. It might have been two or three or four years later than we wanted to but it’s great we finally did it.

“In ten or 15 years or 20 years, the likes of Johnny Kenny or John Mahon might walk into the reunion and the lads can say ‘well ye got no All Ireland medal, you might be playing Champions League for Celtic but you don’t have an All Ireland medal’ and I’m fairly sure it would be the brothers telling them that moreso than anyone else.

“There’s seven lads in that panel who have played for Sligo Rovers, and there’s four more that are county minors. They’re all elite players.”

On his players, McCarthy praised their incredible efforts and their will to win.

"They’re not tall but they’re physically strong and they know what it takes to win and that counts for a lot, no matter what sport you’re playing.”

There’s no doubt that the huge support helped Coola along the way. McCarthy said: “There’s a great atmosphere. I don’t think there was too many left at home.”